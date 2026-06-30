Whatsapp activates the username instead of the phone number: how to get it and why to do it immediately

Image generated for illustrative purposes only with AI.



Sharing your phone number to start a conversation will no longer be the only option WhatsApp. The messaging platform has indeed open username reservationa system that will allow you to identify yourself uniquely without having to share your telephone number. The goal is to offer an easier and more private way to connect with other people, while maintaining greater control over your privacy.

The function had already emerged during the development phase, but with Meta’s official announcement it now enters a new phase: booking is available from this weekwhile the actual possibility of using usernames in conversations will be gradually introduced in the coming months. WhatsApp will inform users when the new feature is available in their country.

Username reservation begins: how it works

To reserve your username you must intervene directly from the app Android And iOS/iPadOSmaking sure you have thelatest version as it is not available on the less recent ones, responding in the affirmative to thespecific I notify shown automatically on the main screen or by implementing the following procedure:

Open WhatsApp and access the section Settings by touching the relevant item in the menu ⋮ on Android or in the tab You on iOS/iPadOS; Tap the item Accounts and then that Username; Decide whether to import the username already used on other Meta platforms by pressing the button Use your Instagram username or about that Use your Facebook usernameor choose to type a new one by pressing the key Create username; If the chosen username is available, WhatsApp reports this and you can reserve it by pressing the buttons Save And Endwhile if it is not available you can select an alternative or set a different one manually.

Once all steps have been completed, the username will remain associated with the account and can possibly be modified at any time via the app settings.

The screen dedicated to WhatsApp usernames, from which to create, modify and manage your identifier.



Those who do not yet see the username option simply have to wait for the rollout, which will progressively affect all users over the next few months. Once active, you will need to message someone for the first time know your username exactly.

What rules must be respected

To make the system more secure and reduce the risk of impersonation, Meta has defined a series of rules that each username must respect. Everything is fine username must be uniquebe between 3 and 35 characters long and contain at least one letter. Only lowercase letters, numbers, periods and underscores will be allowed. However, it will not be possible to use prefixes such as “www.”, suffixes that recall Internet domains, such as “.com” or “.net”, or names that begin or end with a period.

The platform, then, will reserve some names to prevent misuse and reduce the risk of impersonation of people, organizations and brands. When applicable, it will also be possible to use the same username already associated with the other Meta services on WhatsApp.

Because it is better to book it now

Advance booking allows you to make sure the desired username before the feature is rolled out to all users.

Considering that WhatsApp is used by over three billion people around the world, Meta has decided to open this phase before the global release of the feature, so as to allow users to reserve their identifier before usernames are available on a large scale.

How usernames will appear



What changes for privacy and security

The introduction of usernames represents one of the most important innovations announced by WhatsApp on the privacy front privacy. Once the deployment of the feature is complete, it will be possible to start new conversations without automatically sharing your phone number with people who are not part of your address book.

Meta also clarified that a public list will not be created usernames can be consulted. To contact another user it will therefore be necessary to know their username, or use the link or QR code shared directly by the person concerned, preventing the accounts from being identified through a public search.

Those who wish to have even greater control over who can contact them will also be able to activate one optional key. In this case, in addition to the username, anyone who wants to start a new conversation will also need to know this data.

The username it will not replace your phone numberwhich will still be necessary to register a WhatsApp account. Rather, it will represent a new identification system, designed to offer greater privacy protection without changing the way the application works.