WhatsApp introduces vocal chats for groups: what it is and how to activate the new function

WhatsApp has recently extended a new function to all groups: the vocal chat. So far only to the most numerous groups, this novelty is now accessible in any collective chat, regardless of the number of participants. But what is it about, concretely? Vocal chats represent one Direct communication methodsalternative to the classic group call: they allow you to Speak in real time only with those who are availablewithout interrupting the text conversation or having to involve the entire group. All this takes place in a fair way, without noisy notifications or forced invitations. Once active, the vocal chat remains visible at the bottom of the screen, allowing you to participate, exit or return freely, at any time. Even those who enter the group after the start of the conversation can join with a simple touch. And like all communications on WhatsApp, these are also protected by end-to-end encryption, which guarantees maximum privacy.

What are voice chats on WhatsApp groups and the difference with group calls

The vocal chats introduced by WhatsApp should not be confused with group vowels calls, where each participant is actively contacted and must respond to take part in the conversation. On the contrary, Vocal chats work like an open channelalways accessible to those who want to intervene. A bit like it happens in certain communication platforms used in the workplace or in the world of gaming, the voice chats allow a fluid and immediate passage from the text to the item, without interrupting the flow of daily activities. They are ideal tools to coordinate, exchange information quickly or simply chat with friends, without having to plan a real call. In describing this function, the WhatsApp team explained:

Whether it’s a compelling football match, an intense seasonal final or the sharing of important news, sometimes it is necessary to talk about it with those who are available at that moment. That’s why we are bringing the vocal chat to groups of all sizes, so that you can connect live through audio at any time, without having to abandon the group chat or move on to a call. The people of the group can enter this vocal chat when they want.

How to activate a voice chat on a WhatsApp group

For Activate a voice chat Just open any group chat (provided that it is made up of at least 3 members) and follow these steps.

Do one Swipe from the bottom uptherefore starting from the lower part of the screen. Keep the finger pressed on the screen for a few seconds. When the function icon appears, wait for the wording to appear Release to talk And if it is the first time you use this feature, tap the button Start.

At this point, participants will be able to see the presence of the active conversation, but only by observing the group chat screen. This non -invasive approach leaves everyone the freedom to choose if and when to join the conversation.

If you want to explicitly notify the other members of the group, you can use the option Greet everyone touching the emoji of the Greeting hand. Touch this button Send a notification to the participants, inviting them to participate. Again, nobody is forced to respond, and each one can decide to listen in silence, intervene or simply ignore the conversation. Interestingly, the entry into the vocal chat always takes place in silent mode: when you connect, the other members of the group will see that you are present, but they do not hear your voice until you decide to speak.

During the chat, the vocal conversation remains “anchored” at the bottom of the screen, so as not to interfere with the text chat. This allows you to continue reading and writing messages while listening to or talking to others. It is also a valid tool for multitasking, since it does not force to abandon other activities on the smartphone.

To participate in a voice conversation activated by others, however, it will be sufficient to tap on the button Participationwhich you should see on superimpression both in the group chat screen and in the section Calls> in progress of the messaging app.