WhatsApp is testing the scheduled messages feature: when it arrives and how it works

WhatsApp is testing a feature that will allow you to schedule messages to be sent directly to chats. The new feature will allow you to write a text, choose the date and time and let the app do everything, which will deliver the message automatically at the set time, without further intervention by the user. The function was born from the evolution of tools initially designed for companies, in particular for promotional broadcasts, but is now also adapted for daily use, designed specifically for consumer users. The goal is to give us more control over communication time, reducing the risk of forgetfulness and improving personal and work organization. From preliminary tests, done by WABetaInfo (famous portal that finds and disseminates news present in the beta versions of the app 26.7.10.72a system emerges that allows you to view, edit and delete scheduled messages before sending quite easily. It is a substantial difference compared to the alternative solutions available today, which require external apps or more complex automation, which are not within the reach of all users.

How scheduling message sending works on WhatsApp

In previous beta versions of WhatsApp, particularly on Android, the possibility was introduced for business profiles to send promotional messages to multiple recipients at the same time. These messages, now known as “Business Broadcast”allow companies to schedule the time to send communications such as coupons or offers. It is an effective tool for customer loyalty, but it evidently served the platform as an “experiment” to test advanced message management mechanisms, such as time scheduling.

The app developers have in fact started working on a version of the message scheduling function intended for everyone. With the latest iPhone beta (marked by the version number 26.7.10.72), distributed via TestFlight, a new interface has emerged that introduces the scheduled messages in personal chats. Its operating principle is very simple: we write the message, set a precise date and time and the content remains “in the queue” until it is sent, which occurs automatically.

To allow easy management of scheduled messages, WhatsApp has implemented a dedicated section within the chat information, which allows you to fully manage any “pending” messages. In practice, touching the chat name and then the voice Scheduled messageswe can see how many scheduled messages there are and manage them individually. Management also includes their elimination before sending: if we delete a scheduled message, it disappears without leaving a trace and without the recipient receiving any notification, as is obvious.

Interface showing the “Scheduled Messages” option on the chat information screen. Credit: WABetaInfo.



Scheduling messages should work in both one-on-one and group chats, making it possible to schedule greetings, reminders or business communications without interrupting the flow of your daily activities.

When will WhatsApp message scheduling arrive?

Regarding when the scheduling of messages on WhatsApp will arrive it’s still early to tell. The feature is still in an early stage of development, then it will be distributed to selected beta testers and finally it will reach the stable version of the app. Presumably, many more months will have to pass before it can be used.