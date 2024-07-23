Whatsapp Like Telegram, Usernames Coming Instead of Phone Numbers: What Will Change

AI generated image



According to what is reported by the specialized website WABetaInfo, Whatsapp is working on a new and interesting feature for its web client, thanks to which it should be possible create unique usernames as it happens on other messaging platforms like Telegram. Discovered last year by WABetaInfothis feature will allow users to customize their profiles and connect with others without having to share their phone number, thus ensuring a greater level of privacy. At the moment it is unclear when the new feature will see the light.

How usernames will work on WhatsApp

The new feature will allow users to choose a unique username, which will become their primary identifier on WhatsApp. According to WABetaInfo«This will allow you to connect with friends, family and other contacts without having to reveal your phone number.». Based on what we have seen from the latest WhatsApp Web updates, the company is working on a new user interface to best integrate this novelty.

From the screenshot released by the source just mentioned, it is clear that WhatsApp is still exploring the implementation of this option, expected in a future update. Unlike other platforms such as Discord, where usernames can include discriminatory or tags, On WhatsApp every username will be unique. This will avoid confusion and duplication, ensuring that each user has a distinctive identity.

During the setup process, users will need to check the availability of their desired username to ensure it is unique. This change will improve privacy and make it easier to find and connect with other usersallowing you to choose a username that uniquely represents you without revealing your phone number. However, contacts who already have your number will still be able to find and contact us, thus ensuring continuity in existing relationships.

The experimental interface that allows you to enter your username on WhatsApp. Credit: WABetaInfo



When could the new feature be released?

Although WhatsApp has been working on this feature for a long time, it is still still under development and there are no firm details about its release date. The development process involves extensive testing and refinement to ensure that the feature meets user expectations and provides a “bug-free” experience (i.e. errors in the software code that could cause malfunctions). Integrating a username-based system requires significant changes to the existing infrastructure, which is why a precise time frame for the launch has not yet been defined.