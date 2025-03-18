WhatsApp will not work more on some iPhones from May 5: here are the models

From the May 5th 2025 the app of WhatsApp will stop working on one iPhone series who will not be able to update the operating system a iOS 15.1 requested by the application. This choice is not only linked to the introduction of new features, but aims to guarantee adequate safety standards and exploit the most advanced technologies implemented by WhatsApp, such as data encryption and support for artificial intelligence Meta Ai (currently not available in Italy and, more generally, in the member countries of the European Union). As for the world Androidthere are already several devices on which the messaging application can no longer be used by January 1, 2025.

The list of smartphones that will not support WhatsApp in 2025

On the side iPhoneWhatsApp will no longer work on the incapable devices to update to at least iOS 15.1. This mainly concerns models issued between the 2013 and the 2014like:

iPhone 5S.

iPhone 6.

iPhone 6 Plus.

In yellow, the note is highlighted that WhatsApp added to the FAQ section of its site, indicating the fact that from 5 May 2025 the versions previous to iOS 15.1 will not be supported by WhatsApp.



What to do if you have an iPhone that will not support WhatsApp from 2025

The aforementioned iPhones cannot go further iOS 12.5.7which makes them incompatible with the most recent versions of the application. Users in possession of these models will receive a notice directly from the app, which will invite them to check the possibility of updating the operating system. If the device can support iOS 15.1, simply go to Settings> Generals> Software update and download the most recent update. Otherwise, the only alternative to use WhatsApp is to change the device.

WhatsApp: the Android no longer supported from 1 January 2025

As for smartphones Androidthere are already several devices on which WhatsApp is no longer usable from January 1, 2025. They are all models with Versions of the operating system preceding the 5.0. Among the devices involved there are some Smartphones released between 2012 and 2013now unable to support recent updates and, since they are very old devices, even quite rare to find in the users’ pockets. In any case, below we list all the models that have been affected by the novelty, listed for brands.