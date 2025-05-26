When the shows had an ending (also ugly), and mutilations to today's series

Culture

When the shows had an ending (also ugly), and mutilations to today’s series

When the shows had an ending (also ugly), and mutilations to today’s series

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
When the shows had an ending (also ugly), and mutilations to today’s series
The protest of EU officials: "Just watching, doing something for Gaza"
Discovered a possible new dwarf planet on the borders of the Solar System: what we know