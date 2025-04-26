Where do the coins launched in the Trevi fountain go?

Credit: Diliff – Own Work, CC by 3.0; Via Wikimedia Commons



There Trevi fountain It is a popular Roman tourist destination, renowned for the “lucky” habit of throw coins in the fountain, which accumulate until they become hundreds of thousands of euros, owned by Roma Capitale. This custom derives from an ancient belief that promised the Return to Rome To those who threw a coin in the fountain. Famous film set of films ranging from “The Dolce Vita“A”To Rome with love“And the favorite destination of tourists, that of Trevi is certainly the most famous of the many fountains in the capital, is characterized by the monumental sculptures made by Pietro Bracci and son in the mid -18th century.

The ritual of the coin launchfrom behind keeping his eyes closed and his right hand on the left shoulder, in the waters of the Trevi fountain – known all over the world and, from the advent of smartphones, flanked by the selfies – sinks its origins in the secular history of Rome and is associated today with Good luck. The tradition was probably started by Wolfgang Helbigthe nineteenth-century German archaeologist then in Rome with several compatriots: to soothe the melancholy of the return to home, it seems that Helbig invented the ritual of the coin as a spell of “guaranteed return” in Rome. Today the launch of coins, thanks to the luck of habit, leads to the accumulating of hundreds of thousands of euros (but also objects such as bracelets, glasses and dentures, fallen by mistake) in the large tub. These are meticulously collected every morning by the employees of Aceathe municipal company for the management and development of networks and services in the water, energy and environmental sectors. Every penny collected is of property of Roma Capitale, who allocates these proceeds to beneficial activities for citizens. Since 2006, through a memorandum of understanding between Roma Capitale and the vicariate of Rome, these Funds go to Caritasconfessional body of the CEI – Episcopal conference in the Italian language (the union of Catholic bishops in Italy) for the promotion of charity. The Roman headquarters of the Body therefore uses them to help people in economic and sick difficulties of Alzheimer especially through the social canteens they “Empors of solidarity” – Structures similar to supermarkets where people shop with cards provided by Caritas herself – but also job placement projects or payment of backward expenses. But how many money is there? There are not few: 1.4 million euros In 2022, 1.6 in 2023.