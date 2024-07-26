Where do the names of the 12 months of the year come from? Meaning and origin month by month

The term “month” comes from Latin monthwhich in turn is related to Greek men: both mean “lunar month” or “moon”, that is, the star that first gave the ancients the idea of ​​the division of time. The division of the year into seasons, months, weeks and days has ancient origins and today the Gregorian calendaror solar calendar, is the system in use in much of the world. It divides the year into twelve months and was introduced by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582 as a replacement for the previous Julian calendar (introduced by Caesar in 46 BC), based on the cycle of seasons.

The Latins had placed each month under the protection of a specific divinitybut there is more: according to the original Roman calendar (the so-called Calendar of Romulus) the months were 10January and February did not exist and were added, it seems, by Numa Pompiliussecond king of Rome, since before the year was made to begin in March. This is why the months from September to December are called so, because they were originally the seventh (September), eighth (October), ninth (November) and tenth (December) months of the year, as we will see shortly.

January

January comes from Latin Ienuaryusthat is, “of Janus”, the Roman god of beginnings and passages. Janus is depicted with two faces, one facing the past and one facing the future and it is no coincidence that he symbolizes the passage from one year to another.

February

February takes its name from the Februaryancient purification rituals celebrated by the Romans, in turn deriving from a Latin verb, to be in Februarymeaning “to purify”. These rites served to prepare for the new year.

March

March comes from Latin MarsMeaning what Marsthe Roman god of war. Traditionally, it marked the beginning of the military campaign season, a time of fervent activity and renewal.

April

The origin of the name “April” is uncertain. Some scholars believe that it derives from the Latin to openwhat does it mean openreferring to the opening of flowers in spring, therefore to a “blossoming” of life. Others suggest a connection with the goddess Aphrodite/Venus.

May

May is associated with Maya Roman goddess of the fertility and growth. The figure of Maia represented the blossoming of nature and the awakening of the earth after winter. With Christianity, the figure was replaced by that of Virgin Mary: for many, in fact, the month of May is the “Marian” month.

June

June owes its name to JunoMeaning what Junothe queen of the gods and wife of Jupiter. Juno was venerated as the protector of women and marriage and the month was dedicated to her in honor of her importance.

July

The month of July takes its name from Julius Caesarthe famous Roman leader. Originally called Quintilisthe fifth month of the year, was renamed, by order of Mark Antony, in honor of Caesar after his death in 44 BC

August

August derives from the name of the emperor August. Previously known as Sextilisthe month was renamed in honor of the emperor to commemorate his successes, from which Ferragosto also takes its name (August holidays), by decision of the Senate of Rome. Generally the feast was celebrated on August 1st, fitting into a period of rest and celebrations that originated from the tradition of the Consualia: celebrations that celebrated the end of agricultural work, dedicated to the god of the earth and fertility. The Catholic Church moved the celebration to August 15, to make the secular celebration coincide with the religious celebration of the Assumption of Mary.

September

September means “seventh month” in Latin, as it was the seventh month in the original Roman calendar (Romulus’ calendar). Even after the addition of January and February, the name remained unchanged.

October

The same goes for October, which comes from the Latin eighthmeaning “eight”. Although it is the tenth month of our current calendar, it was once the eighth month of the calendar of Romulus.

November

November comes from Latin novembermeaning “nine”. Similar to the previous months, the name reflects the month’s position in the original Roman calendar.

December

December is the last month of our year and comes from the Latin Decembermeaning “ten.” It was the tenth month of the Roman calendar before January and February were added.