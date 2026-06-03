The agents of chaos: why Vannacci’s Futuro Nazionale is nothing new at all





Futuro Nazionale is a party that was born already old, in its premises and in its political project. Not because it refers, slyly, to some folkloristic elements of the past twenty years of fascism – from X Mas to the “futurists” (having nothing to do, among other things, with that artistic movement, which in many ways was very progressive). up to the term “re-immigration”, a curious word that means nothing, except wanting to “send the colored ones back to their country” – but because it is a political expression of opposition to everything that has been, for a good ten years, the most reification radical chic of Western progressivism, or culture woke. Which, upon closer inspection, has already been overcome today.

Agitprop agents and “pacifiers”

The fact that a party is born from a book-manifesto is a twentieth-century thing, from the last century, when there were those who wrote and those who read pamphlets of more than ten pages. It would then be interesting to analyze the text of that pamphlet – which had its success a few years ago, sold via Amazon – to understand whether it was written in two hands, or in four, eight and multiples of two, up to several dozen. Or even discover that perhaps it is a text translated – and even badly – from a foreign language that does not use Latin characters, but Cyrillic ones. That “the General” par excellence – at least in the last five years – is, after the “Captain” (epithet used for Matteo Salvini, born in the period of maximum popularity of the Northern League leader around 2018, during his mandate as Minister of the Interior), one of the main agents agitprop useful to the cause of the so-called “pacifists”, where “peace” stands for the common denominator that identifies the interests of Mother Russia towards old Europe. Nothing scandalous, let’s be clear. It is now a fairly open game, especially in our country, which has always been a sort of gigantic “Bridge of Spies”, where the destinies of the East and the West have always been played out – it is no coincidence that the PCI was the largest communist party outside the Russian borders.

From Amazon to the talk show: the General’s media climb

The thing that always leaves us a little amazed is the ease with which these agents of disorder and anti-European and pro-Putin rhetoric manage to make inroads with a certain ease not so much into the hearts of voters – this will be seen shortly – but rather into the national mass media. How easy it is for them – compared to a few thousand copies sold via Amazon (then to understand who bought them and with what currency) – to conquer talk show nationals in first, second and third evening; first and third pages (that of culture) e reel of the greatest and most cool influencer politicians (from Fedez to The Journalai, etc.). The General, to be honest, is a bit limp in his rhetoric and has the proxemics of a stockfish. But, it seems, he is winning the hearts of the royal country. The one who is bored by the smell of fried garlic that comes from the two-room apartment rented to the twenty “Bangladians” who degrade the city center with their small minimarkets; the boomers who are dismayed just by looking at three, four Senegalese people on the subway sitting in front of them or who have their pockets full of the “gypsies” who steal on the subways and who don’t want to see “inverts” in prime time on Rai Uno or around the reality show. Those who, “I’m not racist, but…” and so on.

Vannacci tips the scales

The General embodies the real country, it is said. But Futuro Nazionale is also the landing place for all those politicians who, wanting to run again in the next political elections, take the leap of faith. From the League, from Fratelli d’Italia and, perhaps soon, even from the 5 Star Movement, they join the newborn “futurist” movement (poor Marinetti), professing an old racism that perhaps they have never professed before. But anyway, you do what it takes to keep your benefits. And if on the one hand we have Marina Berlusconi’s Forza Italia that wants to hold the balance, on the other we have Futuro Nazionale that pulls the rug from the other side. The Berlusconis – Marina, but also Pier Silvio – say: “If Vannacci is in the coalition, we won’t be there.” That other one, Vannacci, provokes the entire centre-right, asking himself rhetorically whether it is possible that two private citizens, entrepreneurs and not at all political exponents, can dictate the conditions to Giorgia Meloni and above all to him, who is the rising star of the new right. But, in any case, the cards are mixed up. If there is one, there are no others. And it becomes difficult to predict what might happen. If in the next government, assuming the right wins, Vannacci could be a minister and, in this case, how can Europe react when faced not with a neo-fascist, but rather with an agent of chaos directly emanating from Putin.

Russian intelligence, big tech and democracies: the magical trio of chaos

Because the problem has never been neo-fascism (the movements that refer to it directly in Italy have never exceeded the zero point), but rather pro-Putinism. An element that also shakes the dreams of the center-left coalition. The pro-Putinists are on the right (from the Salvini League, to a part of the Brothers of Italy – who were anti-euro, anti-European and also anti-vax – up to the more open Vannacciani), as well as on the left (from the 5 Star Movement, which sees its leader as a supporter of peace at all costs and against European rearmament, through a good part of the PD, up to almost all of AVS). And it is the same world that holds MAGA Trumpism together. If you then add that Russian intelligence activity is very active in our country, you will understand well how Futuro Nazionale, for example, is a direct 3.0 emanation of what Salvini’s League and the 5 Star Movement were ten years ago. Everything is held in the name of Peace and in the concept that, in the end, it is always the fault of the West or, even better, of Europe. A continent which, with all its burden of individual freedoms, legislation to protect citizens and its regulations to safeguard the community and against monopolies and oligopolies, represents one of the major and – in truth – last obstacles to the turbo-liberalism of big tech which would love a world governed by a group of democracies on the Russian and Chinese model, capable of securing the enormous castles of conflicts of interest to the full advantage of the CEOs of the world’s largest multinationals.

Future national agent of chaos

A world that feeds on increasingly imaginative conspiracies, trying to mask the real and real propaganda machinations that poison the wells. And Roberto Vannacci with his National Future – which smells so much of the past – is only the latest of the products packaged by the international of chaos. That they then chose the stratagem of literary chance – “The world in reverse” – can only be read as a romantic poetic license which, at least, makes them a little more likeable. They demanded that their acolytes read the over three hundred pages of nonsense that would oppose “political correctness”, proposing a sickening and boring concentration of vacuum-packed boomer clichés. However, the political fact remains: propaganda requires much more elementary parties and movements than those present in our country today. A trend that began with the 5 Star Movement and which today is perfected with Roberto Vannacci’s movement. The root is the same: opposition to the complexity of things and the propaganda of extreme simplification to the detriment of liberal-democratic Western culture. This was the 5 Star Movement of Gian Roberto Casaleggio and Beppe Grillo and this is Roberto Vannacci’s National Future. Agents of chaos and proponents of the new world order. The real one.