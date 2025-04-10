Where does he throw himself and how to recycle Tetra Pak packaging? High paper is produced from its recycling

Throw theTetra Pak packaging in the plastic or in the paper? This is the dilemma.

And then, what to do with the plastic cap? Should it probably remove?

In this video, you will understand the importance of throwing the tetra pak packs in the right bin, because these waste can be recycled and from their processing are produced handkerchiefs, toilet paper, napkins and other paper articles, but also a plastic material Used in construction, external furnishings and other sectors.

Plastic or paper? Where to throw the tetra pak packaging

Let’s clarify immediately: the Tetra Pak packaging must be disposed of in right containerwhich is that of paper, unless different indication of yours Common. But one thing is certain: the cap must not be removed.

And now you could ask yourself: but therefore if it is indifferent to throw this type of waste, does it mean that they cannot be recycled?

The answer is no! Tetra Pak packaging are recycled regularly.

How the tetra pak packaging is recycled and what material is done

Tetra Pak packaging comes mechanically separated From the rest of the waste, and from the process they are obtained Two distinct materials: the Card and the Polyala material composed of plastic and aluminum which finds application in various sectors, from construction to the production of pallets.

In this video, we show you the whole processing process Tetra Pak packaging, thanks to films that document Each step and machinery involved. In particular, we will see the processes that take place in the Lucart plant, a specialized paper mill.

The first step takes place in pulpera huge blender that separates the materials that make up the Tetra Pak packaging: on the one hand the paper and then a separate line for the Polyal (plastic and aluminum). These two materials continue on different processing lines.

As you will see in the video, the card, at this point, has the consistency of one pulp. This pulp passes through the paper machinea gigantic machine that occupies an entire shed. Here he undergoes several processes, which you can see in detail in the video, but what you get is the so -called mother coil or jumbo coil. This coil, which weighs further two tons, corresponds to approx 16,500 toilet paper rolls.

The mega coil suffers Further treatments to become toilet paper, acquiring softness and absorbency capacityand in the end you get the roll of toilet paper, which has a light havine shade, the natural color of the cellulose fibers extracted from the wood and not whitening.

As for the second processing line, the one intended for‘aluminum and polyethylene (Polyal), these materials are heated and transformed into small granules or in other recycled plastic objects.

Now that we know the entire recycling process, we better understand the importance of properly disposing of the Tetra Pak packs correctly in the separate collection.