Where does the expression “Tizio, Caio and Sempronio” come from? A trio that originates in ancient Rome

“Tizio, Caio and Sempronio” It is an expression that is generally used to indicate someone of indefinite or generic, of the hypothetical people. But who really were these three individuals? And how did they become part of our daily language? The roots of this curious trio sink both inAncient Rome that in the medieval legal traditionrevealing a surprisingly articulated story.

Classical origin

The first hypothesis binds “Tizio, Caio and Sempronio” to the family of Croakfamous politicians of ancient Rome. The progenitor was Tiberio Sempronio Gracco, father of Tiberius and Caio Gracco, two prominent figures of the political life of the second century BC, however, the name “Tizio” may have been introduced subsequently for a matter of simplicity or sound, given that it is not directly connected to the Gracchi.

From Roman law to medieval jurisprudence classrooms

These three names really become significant with the Corpus iuris Civilisthe monumental collection of laws wanted by Emperor Justinian in the 6th century AD here, Titius, Gaius and Sempronius They appeared individually as legal examples in different contexts. Gaius It was a well -known name, being that of a famous Roman jurist, while Titius and Sempronius they often appeared in Digestafundamental part of the Corpus iuris Civilisas fictitious names, used to illustrate hypothetical cases. Their “official meeting” took place, however, centuries later, thanks to the School of Glossors of Bolognaactive between the 11th and twelfth centuries. Here some scholars, such as the famous Irnerio, dedicated themselves to the rediscovery and comment of the Roman legal texts, and began to use the three names together to create more articulated examples. Write “Titius et Gaius et sempronius” it became one academic customwhich was consolidated in the following centuries.

Over time, “Tizio, Caio and Sempronio” came out of the legal sphere to enter the common languagelosing their technical bond but keeping the meaning of “any people”. It is no coincidence that today, when we want to indicate a generic individual, let’s say “a guy” or “any guy”. We are not alone in having the habit of using similar trio to indicate hypothetical people. In English There is talk of “Tom, Dick and Harry”, in French of “Pierre, Paul et Jacques”, while in Spanish We find “Futlano, Zetano y Mengano”. Even if the names change, the idea remains the same: to find a simple and immediate way to represent the indefinite.