Wherever You Are: Netflix’s new thriller series (based on a novel by Harlan Coben), plot and when it comes out

A new miniseries based on a novel by Harlan Coben arrives on Netflix: “Wherever You Are”. It’s a new crime/thriller created by Robert Hull (Quantum Leap) together with Coben himself, based on the 2023 novel of the same name. Here’s what it’s about.

Wherever you are: the plot

An innocent father, serving a life sentence for the murder of his son, receives proof that his son may still be alive and must escape prison to discover the truth.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

Wherever you are: the cast

The protagonist of the series is Sam Worthington (Avatar) as David Burroughs, an innocent dad serving a life sentence for the murder of his son. Along with him we also find Britt Lower (Split) as David’s ex-sister-in-law and former journalist, Rachel. There is also Milo Ventimiglia (Gilmore Girls, This is Us), Rachel’s ex-boyfriend, Erin Richards (Gotham) but also Logan Browning, Chi McBride and Jonathan Tucker.

Wherever you are: the trailer

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Wherever you are: when it comes out on Netflix

“Wherever You Are” releases on Netflix on June 18, 2026.