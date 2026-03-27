Which came first, bowling or the 45 rpm record? Colic challenges time to “Before or After?”

Come back “Before or After?”the branded quiz format Geopop conducted by Maria Bosco! After the debut with Dada and Marcolino, the game comes to life with the second episode. You know the mechanism well: the players find themselves faced with a board and a reference “zero event”. The goal? Place four other events in exact chronological order (two that happened before and two after), racing against time. The comic duo will clash in this episode Colic.

If you want to play from the sofa and find out who won, all you have to do is watch the video. If, however, you are curious to take a look at the themes of the challenge before clicking play, here are the cards that our competitors will find on the table. Starting from first commercial on TV as “Event Zero”, they will have to correctly place these four historical moments on the timeline: