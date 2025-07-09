Which species of snakes are in Italy and how to recognize the various types

There are over 20 species of snakes who populate the Italian peninsula, divided into colubrid (including the Biacco and the Saettone), which are most of them and are generally harmless, and viperidsincluding the vipers, who have a poisonous bite. Distinguish between colubrids and viperids It is easy: the former have an elongated body, a head with an ovoid shape and the round pupils, while the latter have a shorter body and still, the head from the classic triangular shape And pupils in crack.

Fundamental for ecosystems as predators of small amphibians and rodents, fortunately Italian snakes are also relatively not dangerous: most of the species on our territory belongs to the family of Colubridi, who are not poisonous. Also the vipere present in Italy, despite having a poisonous bite, they are very shy and wary, e they only bite if disturbed or handled.

Any senior snakes, always remember to do not approach youto leave him undisturbed and to continue on your way. Killing snakes, as well as damage to the ecosystem, is in many cases prohibited: different species are in fact protected. If you are sure you have recognized a viper in an urban environment, especially if near a school, Notify 112 or civil protection as soon as possible. If you are bitten by a viper, you have to immediately see a doctor or to the emergency room, keeping calm and dabbing the wound without blocking or narrowing circulation.

Colubrid

Here are the main species of colubrids present in Italy.

Biaco

The biaco (Hierophis Viridiflavus) is perhaps the “king” of Italian snakes, widespread throughout the national territory. It is a colubide (and therefore completely harmless for the human being) of about 1 meter and 30 in length, with color green and yellow with black scargines.

Biacco (Hierophis Viridiflavus Carbonarius) in defensive attitude Credits: Maurizio.amendolia, CC By –a 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons



A very common variant of the Biaco, with dialectal names that vary from region to region, is instead completely blackand is found in the central and southern regions. Biaco is among the few snakes that can also be encountered in urban territoryin the peripheral areas: it is in fact a skilled rodent hunter attracted by the heaps of garbage and its presence helps to reduce the number of weeds. Biaco is also famous for the “duel” between males, who has the appearance of a dance in which the two contenders cling to and move sinuously: in reality it is a ritual combat to impress on the female.

Ship

Natrice (Natrix Natrix) or “Biscia from the collar”



If you sight a snake swimming, it is most likely to Natrice: very widespread, they are non -poisonous snakes who love to live near ponds and waterways. They are colubids and in Italy there are mainly three species: the Natrix Natrix, Also known as “Biscia from the collar”, because of the evident Striscia yellow behind the head, which seems precisely a collar; there Natrix Helvetica, That pretends to be dead If he feels threatened, a phenomenon called tanatosis; and the Natrix Maura o Viperina Natrice. Due to the vaguely triangular form of the head and the coloring of the back, this species comes often confused with a viper – In reality, despite the name it is completely harmlessand a trained eye can easily distinguish it from a real viper. Excellent swimmers, the boats feed on amphibians and occasionally fish.

Saettone

Zamenis Longissimus



The Saettone (Zamenis Longissimus) is another non -poisonous colubide present throughout Italy. It reaches about the meter and a half and has a color that varies from brown-yellow to greenish, with the yellow belly. Takes its name from his speed and its climber skillswhich uses to cleverly hunting lizards, mice and sparrows by climbing trees and sometimes even buildings. It is also known how Colubro di Esculapio: he is the snake twisted to the stick in the symbol of the Greek god of medicine.

Cervone

Quatuorlineata elaphe



Recognize the cervone (Quatuorlineata elaphe) is very easy: he lives in the central southern areas and in addition to being the largest in Italy (he also reaches two meters), presents Four black lines that standing on the brown-yellowish body and run through the entire length. Do not be intimidated: despite the size and numerous regional rumors who have it as the protagonist (it is said that he drinking milk from the breast of women at night), like all the colubrids, is completely harmless.

Colubro Leopardino

Zamenis situla or leopard snake for the typical stains reminiscent of those of the feline



Among the Italian snakes the Colubro Leopardino (Zamenis situla) is perhaps the most colorful, with typical reddish scales who remember the livery of a feline. It is also one of the youngest, rarely reaching 80 cm. If threatened, tends to hide, never bits and would not have poison anyway. It can be found in Sicily and in some areas of Puglia and Basilicata.

Viperids

Here are the species of viperids present in Italy.

Aspid or common viper

Present in all Italian regions with the exception of Sardinia, the common viper (Vipera Aspis) is up to 80 cm long and has a gray, brown or reddish color, with a black pattern drawing on the back of the shape of alternating bands, zigzag or isolated spots. THE distinctive features characteristic of the Viperids They are clearly evident: Tozzo Corps with one tail “distinguished” from the rest, triangular leader, pupil in crack.

Vipera Aspis tail detail. Credits: Pepp.Cristiano Giuseppe Cristiano, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons



It is a shy animal that does not bite if it is left in peace. The poison is used to kill their prey, which do not understand us humans: it is therefore possible that the viper bite you to move away but without intention to poison you. The poison of the vipers, inoculated through cables inside them as if they were syringes, has neurotoxic properties, Particularly dangerous for children, elderly and heart disease. The aspid poison takes several hours to act, moreover vipers can sometimes give a “dry bite”: painful but that does not bugger poison. However, it is always essential to contact a doctor or to the emergency room.

Vipera from the horn

Vipera from the horn



Common in Friuli Venezia Giulia, this gray or brown viper with a typical zigzag design on the back is among the most dangerous snakes in Europe. As the name suggests, the Vipera from the horn (Viper ammodytes) It can easily be recognized by the typical fleshy excrence on the muzzle. His poison has one higher toxicity to that of the other Italian vipers and causes immediate pain, swelling and possible dizziness. Like all the others, it is very shy and bites only if annoyed: in this unfortunate case, it is as always essential to contact a doctor as soon as possible.

Marassus

Marasso, Vipera Berus



There Vipera Beruscommonly called marassusis found only in the mountain areas of northern Italy, up to 3000 m in height. 80 cm long and with a particularly “fatty” body, the marasso is brown in color and has one typical livery With a black strip jagged on the back that runs all the length. There are also white and black variants, or completely black.

Vipera d’Orsini

Vipera Ursinii, or Vipera d’Orsini



The rarest viper on Italian territory is also the smallest: Maximum arrives at 50 cm, and many specimens are comfortably in one hand! The viper of Orsini (Vipera Ursinii) is one threatened specieswhose fragmentary habitat throughout Europe (in Italy it is found only in a few mountain areas of the central Apennines) puts it in serious risk of extinction. It is very docile, it has very small fangs and a very bland poison – but it is still advisable to contact a doctor in the very rare event of a bite.

Boa delle Sabbie

Neither a colubide nor a viper, the Boa delle Sabbie (Eryx Jaculus) is a small Boaide that is found only near Licata, in Sicily, and whose presence has been confirmed on a scientific level only for a decade. 30 to 60 cm long, this small snake is poison -free and hides during the day in small shelters dug in the ground. It is possible that it arrived on the island brought by Ancient Greeksperhaps to be used in propitiatory rituals.

Orbettini: snakes that are not snakes

They are not snakes at all But for their cylindrical form they are often confused as such. The orbettini, while crawling with the elongated body, are actually lizards who have lost their legs during evolution, ending up resembling snakes. In Italy there are two species, Anguis Fragilisin the Alpine territory, e Anguis Veronensispresent from the Po Valley down. Very small (30-40 cm in length), they stand out for the uniform body, olive brown color with black stripes, and a belly with a black color. They are absolutely harmless: they have no poison and have a weak bite with very small teeth. However, it is advisable not to touch them and leave them undisturbed.