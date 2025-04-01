While Trump overturns the world, our politicians look at the navel





Let’s take the photograph of Italian politics and the keywords of his debates of these days, and we put them alongside what happens in the world: duties, Russia, Putin, Trump, on the one hand; alliances, provocations between allies, surname of the mother, on the other. The feeling of dissonance, of strident irrelevance, is rather clear. With us, among the political sides and above all within them, an exhausting election campaign is prepared which, if the legislature should end up at its natural term, is destined to last more than two years, passing through several local relevant events. Meanwhile, the world witnesses the unraveling of the drawing of the Trump administration which, with strokes, is making a new global order glimpsed. If it will actually turn, and how and with what times, we will understand it. But certainly there is no lack of clarity of the direction.

In the new world of Trump, the negotiation process on multilateral tables, governed by international law, is buried definitively. It was a hypocrisy even earlier, it will be said, and with great reason, especially if we think about what has happened in the last thirty years, at least from the war against Serbia of Milosevic. And yet, in the new world the goal is to make all this codified and unquestionable. Make what you want to Washington happens and then call him peace and justice, without any possibility of dialectic. Without, above all, that no merit is attributed to a global and international dialectic in the construction of the result nor any dignity and legitimacy.

The duties

We are, to begin with, in the week of entry into force of the duties. Longly threatened, taken seriously immediately by the investors on the US markets, who have started to depreciate the sectors most exposed to risks, will become reality for all of Europe starting from Wednesday 2 April. The shock move will hurt many pieces of economics, that is, to many lives, on both sides of the Atlantic. It will certainly be painful, in its impact, in the short term. Trump and his, however, are convinced that in the long run he will report many production chains on American soil. One thing is certain, however: it would impose on Europe to speak with a single voice and, even more, to act following a single line. No different, on closer inspection, is what is asked of our old continent in relation to the fate of the war in Ukraine (today Trump is angry with Putin, tomorrow who knows), to Greenland (autonomous territory of a member country of both the EU and NATO, Denmark), even at Iran (“without an agreement on the nuclear we will bomb”, says Trump).

Trump and Giorgia Meloni

They are not recently subjects, of course, and in the end Europe continues to struggle to find its own physiognomy, perpetually suspended between the vocation for the declarations of principle and the individual interests and diplomatic relations of the member countries. In this context, the littleness of the action and the Italian political word affects. Just in the week of the interview of Giorgia Meloni at the Financial Times, an interview that for the importance of the grandstand is read as a consecration in the Empireo of politicians who really count on a global level, while from that conversation we learn that the premier believes (with some reason) infantile the dry choice between the USA and the EU, we continue not to know – refusing every infantilism – what is the Italian line. What will we say about the counter-tooths imagined by Europe, for example? And how does the debate between European governments on rearmo proceeds? Will we also take advantage of that European confusion not to say what is the Italian position really?

Nobody – it must be said – is in a hurry to tell the truth. Giorgia Meloni does not have it, who is close between the “privileged relationship” with Trump and European duties who, in the short term, have strong topics to play on the table of Palazzo Chigi. Then there are all the grains within its majority, destined to continue indefinitely. There is Salvini who has started to play the role of the spoils again while the congress of his party is celebrated; There is Tajani who is engaged in a long derby with Salvini himself to decide who is the second of the class, and to occupy more space that can be towards the center. Where, just outside the majority but returned from a day of sweet eyes with the premier, Carlo Calenda sits. Its frontal attack on the M5S, complete with a hope of political death for the movement led by Conte, is in continuity with the long strategy of sabotage of an extended center -left already implemented before the political elections of 2022, when Calenda broke with Schlein’s Pd of Schlein because it is ally with AVS, and although the M5S was already excluded from any hypothesis for having made its own support for the vote.

Calenda the centrist crutch

But in the contingency present, the irrelevance to which the Schlein-Renzi axis, which the well-informed say solidly, and that in fact it seems to say that the Centro del Centrismo, in the center-left that will come, is already occupied by the former Premier, pushed on the barricades on the barricades. Thus, Calenda could also become Meloni’s centrist crutch, perhaps starting from the next regional elections in the Marche. Of course, what will happen from here to the vote is difficult to predict. There is a lot of time, even if in a year it is not unthinkable to imagine an acceleration that brings the end of the legislature in the end, and there are many unknowns. The identity tensions that divided M5S and reformist area of ​​the Democratic Party and Renzi will still find many fields of application, and are the same on which the premier is silent. Thus, by convenience, nobody will ask anyone what really thinks of important things, because nobody can tell the truth.

And they all lived, irrelevant, and happy.