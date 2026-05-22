Who are the contestants of Money Road 2: the complete cast

Twelve strangers, a jungle to cross and a prize pool that can get smaller with every step. The new season of “Money Road – Every temptation has a price”, the reality-adventure hosted by Fabio Caressa, starts on Thursday 21 May on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW. After the success of the first edition, the program returns with a new group of competitors ready to compete with the physical fatigue of the Malaysian jungle, and above all with their own weaknesses. The mechanism remains ruthlessly simple: the more you give in to temptation, the more the final reward decreases.

Adele – 49 years old, L’Aquila

An engineer by profession but creative by nature, she brings a complex and authentic personality to reality. Life has imposed difficult tests on her and this has made her much stronger and independent. Mother of two children, she considers Money Road a radical break from everyday life and an opportunity to rediscover herself in a completely different context than usual.

Chiara – 25 years old, Ancona

Determined and focused on goals, she works in the communications sector and faces reality television as a further personal challenge. He has a competitive character and the belief that he can handle pressure and sacrifices better than many other competitors. The prospect of the prize money remains central, but what drives it is above all the desire to demonstrate how far he can push himself beyond his limits.

Daniele – 51 years old, Milan

An art expert and a man of great irony, he combines a severe appearance with an unexpected sensitivity. He works in an auction house and is used to a sophisticated environment, far removed from the spartan life of the jungle. It was above all his daughters who convinced him to participate, who pushed him to break away from his routine. Curious and thoughtful, he faces the experience with the spirit of someone who wants to understand something more about himself.

Fabrizio – 34 years old, Milan

Expansive, theatrical and a lover of the scene, he certainly does not go unnoticed. Born in Puglia but moved to Milan, he has long cultivated a passion for opera singing, which he hopes will one day become his definitive profession. In Money Road he wants to demonstrate that he knows how to go beyond the ironic and flashy image he offers of himself, testing himself in a context completely distant from his everyday life.

Luana – 41 years old, Brescia

Elegant, methodical and very determined, she enters the game with the attitude of someone who wants to take control of the situation. An entrepreneur used to deciding and organizing, she considers the competition a personal challenge even before a television one. She makes no secret that she is also interested in the economic aspect of the program and faces the experience with pragmatism, without giving up her ambition.

Marco – 42 years old, Milan

A tireless traveler and free spirit, he lived in several European cities before settling in Milan. He loves adventure, sport and essential experiences, even if he doesn’t give up comforts in everyday life. He has a very autonomous personality and thinks he can face the path without depending too much on others, despite knowing he has a strong protective instinct towards those in difficulty.

Marilina – 41 years old, Bologna

Direct and without filters, she doesn’t like to please others and isn’t afraid to expose herself. She works as a nurse, a profession that requires empathy and cold blood, but in her private life she proudly claims her tough and independent character. She admits that she prefers comfortable and organized holidays, which is why the jungle experience represents a total leap into the void for her.

Meryem – 25 years old, Naples

Her story crosses two worlds: born in Morocco and raised in Naples, she soon had to face the issue of integration and a sense of belonging. Today he works as a content creator and has built an independent life, but maintains a very strong bond with his family and his roots. Sensitive but combative, she enters the jungle with the awareness of having already overcome important tests outside the game.

Riccardo – 22 years old, Sammichele from Bari

The young face of the cast, who comes from the province of Bari and brings with him a genuine and spontaneous character. Raised between Italy and Russia after the loss of his father, he chose to return to his native Puglia at a very young age to rebuild his life. He volunteers in the civil service, is a football referee and scout leader, but dreams of a future as a train conductor. Attentive to expenses and very attached to his girlfriend, he faces the adventure with the concrete idea of ​​being able to win part of the final loot.

Roberto – 63 years old, Viterbo

He is the most mature competitor of the group, but probably also one of the most vital. Mover, Roman in soul and attitude, faces the program with contagious enthusiasm. Proud of his family and of the business built over the years, he fears neither effort nor sacrifices and indeed sees in his life experience a possible point of reference for younger people.

Sebastiano – 25 years old, Milan

Sporty, ironic and profoundly representative of his generation, he works in a start-up and talks about the world of sport also through a podcast. A huge AC Milan fan, he has a light-hearted way of doing things that allows him to easily get in tune with others. Behind the ready joke, however, there is also a notable emotional maturity, which could prove invaluable in tense moments of the game.

Simona – 47 years old, Milan

Overwhelming energy and the spirit of a born saleswoman: she experiences every situation as a negotiation to be won. Authentic Milanese, she loves comfort and does not easily give up the pleasures of life. Convinced that she has a strong persuasive ability, she thinks she can also influence other competitors in the most difficult choices. Behind the strong temperament, however, there is also a woman very attached to her family affections and to her inseparable dog Attilio.

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