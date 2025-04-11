Who is Álvaro Rico, protagonist of the gardener on Netflix: age, career, girlfriend

The name of Álvaro Rico is not new to Netflix viewers: the Spanish actor is in fact one of the faces that many have admired in the “elite” success television series, where he played the role of Polo. In April 2025 Rico returned to the famous platform, where he is the absolute protagonist of “Il Giardiniere”, a new Iberian series that will not fail to arouse interest. From television works to those for the big screen, from love to passions: we know this actor better, destined for years to show off in many other products (and not only on Netflix).

The gardener: the new Spanish thriller of Netflix, the plot and when it comes out

Career

Álvaro Rico was born in 1996 in La Puebla de Montalbán, in the province of Toledo, and comes from an enterprising family, engaged in a pastry and cafeteria activity. As a child he undertaken acting studies at Real Escuela Superior de Arte Dramático and subsequently took his first steps on the stage with a theatrical version of “La Celestina” (year 2011), and then made his television debut in an episode of “Medical Center” in 2017. The same year he starred in “Velvet Colección”.

The big leap in his career comes at the end of 2017, when he is chosen as the protagonist of the second season of the original Spanish series of Netflix, “elite”. In the role of Polo, a young man characterized by a complex sexual identity. The character, who will accompany him to the third season, then allows him to take part in some support roles in local television productions, such as in “El Cid” for the first videos and lasers “La Caza. Tramuntana” broadcast by Televisión Española. He then played a rich and controversial young man in “Alba” of Atresmedia and participates in “Madr. Amor Y Vida” and “Sagrada Familia”. He therefore obtains the main role in the “Hasta El Cielo” series and makes its film debut with the film “Invasión”, directed by David Martín-Porto and Guillermo Ríos. From 11 April 2025 he has been on Netflix again with the series “Il Giardiniere”, where he plays the role of the protagonist Elmer.

Privacy

In the past, his best -known sentimental relationship was with Ester Expósito – known on the set of “” elite ” -, with which he lived an intense relationship and much followed by the Spanish pink news. Even if their history ended in 2019, the actor continues to nourish an affection for her, considering a fundamental pillar of her experience in the world of entertainment.

In 2024 the actor began a new relationship with Esther Gómez Cordero, a successful influencer nurse. Their relationship is characterized by discretion and attention to their respective careers, represents the first sentimental bond of the actor after his history with Expósito. We do not know, however, if the two continue to frequent each other.

Other curiosities

Rico’s love of Flamenco is not a mystery, which led him to perform in minor events from a young age, in the name of the rhythm and traditions of Spanish music. The commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle is reflected, however, in the frequent sessions in the gym and in the physical transformations noticed on the occasion of the most demanding roles, as during the filming of “El Cid”.

Another curiosity concerns his link with the origins: despite living in Madrid and successfully traveling the path of cinema and television, he continues to often return to his hometown.

To find out more about Álvaro Rico, we can follow his official Instagram page.