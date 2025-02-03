Apple Cider Vinegar is the new Netflix series inspired by a true story available on the streaming platform from February 6th. Set at the dawn of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two seriously sick young women decided to heal following a health and well -being path that they share with different followers all over the world. What the followers don’t know, however, is that one of them is telling only lies. And this person is beautiful Gisbon.

Who is Belle Gibson the Australian scammer who has pretended a brain tumor

Annabelle Natalie Gibson was born in 1991 in Tasmania, precisely in the town of Lauceston. If until 2003 his name was almost unknown to most, from that year onwards Belle Gibson has become one of the prominent figures in the world of social networks as well as one of the best known Guru of well -being and entrepreneurs in the world of food and alternative medicine .

Gibson, whose story is today at the center of the Netflix Apple Cider Vinegar series, is known to be an Australian scammer condemned to have based her entrepreneurial fortune with the app The Whole Pantry and her subsequent recipe book, on a huge lie : a terminal brain tumor that, in reality, had never been diagnosed with it by promoting a diet and alternative medicine as effective treatments to patients really affected by cancer.

The first suspicions

It is only in February 2015 that the first suspicions emerged on the truthfulness of the statements of Belle Gisbon relating to his illness. To notice the inconsistencies of Gibson’s stories and to face the question with the direct interested party was his dear friend Challelle Mcauliffe who did everything to push the same beautiful to admit the truth about her state of health worried about the damage that the girl He was doing to all real cancer patients. But given that Belle Gibson refused to admit the truth about his account, Mcauliffe decided to report beautiful to the police, to a lawyer and an investigative journalist but none of these wanted to investigate the case.

In the end, the journalists of The Age occupied that, after having recognized Mcauliffe as a reliable source, they decided to go to the bottom of the matter by publishing the first story of Gibson’s fraud.

The truth about charity and diagnosis of cancer

Only in March 2015 when history was taken up by all the media did it discover that Gibson had invented the diagnosis of cancer, he had lied on his age and on his personal life and much more. Gibson, in fact, had used all the money asked for charity to rent a luxury house, rent luxury cars, undergo very expensive and merely aesthetic dental care, buying signed clothes and much more with the money donated by his followers convinced that the obtained he ended up in the Beethnza.

And it is in April 2015 that for the first time Belle Gibson admitted to an interview that his statements about his brain cancer were false.

Legal action, fines, searches

In May 2016, the Consumer Affairs Victoria announced an action linked against Belle Gibson and its company for “large -scale deceptions to discover profit and false aifications regarding the diagnosis of terminal brain cancer as well as the refusal of conventional care to favor of natural remedies.

In March 2017, the judge established that all Gibson’s statements were misleading and deceptive and the girl was fined for 410,000 dollars for September for declaring the false for charity donations. After two years Gibson, who never showed up in court, had not yet paid the fine claiming to be to the green and in 2020 Victoria’s sheriff broke into Gibson’s house seizing objects to try to recover the money of the fines not Pay that due to the interests at that moment they had exceeded million dollars.

It happened the same the following year.