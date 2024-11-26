Who is Bruna Szego, the Italian head of the new European anti-money laundering authority

The Italian Bruna Szego, in all likelihood, will lead the European Union Authority for the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism (Amla). Two commissions of the European Parliament have provided a positive opinion for his candidacy and now the European Commission will have to present a formal proposal to the full European Chamber and then to the governments of the member states.

Bruna Szego’s career

Having graduated with honors in Law in Rome in 1989 with a thesis on commercial criminal law, the following year she entered the supervisory offices of the central administration of the Bank of Italy, collaborating in the drafting of the Consolidated Banking and Finance Laws. Since 1999 he has carried out research and economic analysis of law at the Economic Law office with studies on corporate governance, civil justice and finance for growth. During his career he has followed European initiatives on corporate law and financial markets, and has participated in the work for the reform of Italian corporate law and bankruptcy law.

She also dealt with the rules on the corporate governance of banks, on remuneration systems and on the protection of banking customers. In 2014 she joined the Directorate of the Macroprudential Regulation and Analysis Service where she coordinates the work to implement the new European regulation on the management of banking crises. From 14 June 2022 she became head of the unit responsible for regulation and supervision of anti-money laundering and countering terrorist financing.

What does the EU’s single anti-money laundering authority do?

During the hearings before the Economic and Civil Liberties commissions meeting in Strasbourg, Szego was preferred to both the German Marcus Pleyer, deputy director general of the Ministry of Finance, and the Dutch Jan Reinder de Carpentier. The Italian made it despite the lack of support from the centre-right European People’s Party, the largest group in Parliament, and the Greens. The new Single Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) intends to guarantee more independent controls to avoid new situations involving dirty money. It is called upon to intervene in cases where national controllers fail. The headquarters will be established in Frankfurt and approximately 450 employees will be hired. Supervision activities on high-risk financial entities are expected to start in January 2028.

Compliments from Meloni and Tajani

“Amla will be called upon to play a fundamental role in the fight against economic-financial crime. It is therefore essential to ensure the highest level of skills and professionalism for its leadership”, commented MEP Caterina Chinnici, vice president of the Commission for the Control of balance sheets, after Bruna Szego’s hearing in Strasbourg.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also congratulated Szego’s appointment. “I would like to congratulate Bruna Szego, indicated by the EU Parliament for the leadership of the European Anti-Money Laundering Authority. A role of great importance which demonstrates the value of Italian skills in the European context. Our best wishes for good work go to her”, he wrote on X Melons.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani is also on the same line, claiming the appointment as the “fruit of teamwork by the Italian System”. Now it will be necessary to wait for the final vote by the European Parliament in plenary and approval by the Council of the EU, which brings together the heads of government of the 27 member states.