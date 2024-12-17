Who is Dabiz Muñoz, the star chef protagonist of the Netflix series “UniverXO Dabiz”

On December 20, 2024, the TV series “UniverXO Dabiz” will be released on Netflix, starring star chef Dabiz Muñoz. In the docureality, not only the professional sphere of the life of the owner of the DiverXo fusion restaurant will be addressed – from the description on the platform, the man is called to make an important decision, that is, “to keep his best-known restaurant at the top, or to definitively close it kitchen” -, but also the private sphere of the person concerned.

We don’t know exactly how many episodes are coming, but it is certain that the docuseries arrives on Netflix to coincide with the launch of Dabiz Muñoz’s new project – managed by the company “UniverXO”, owned by the latter and his wife Cristina Pedroche – and the construction of the new location for its restaurant: DiverXO, in fact, will reopen in 2025 in a new location located in the La Finca neighborhood of Pozuelo de Alarcon, in Madrid, and “UniverXO” will take care of the spaces, interior design and entire management. Let’s find out who the star chef protagonist of “UniverXO Dabiz” is.

Who is Dabiz Muñoz, the starred chef of UniverXO Dabiz

Born in Madrid in 1980, where he also grew up, chef Dabiz Muñoz is the owner of the well-known DiverXo restaurant, opened in 2007 and dedicated to fusion cuisine, which boasts 3 Michelin stars: the first in 2010, the second in 2012 and the last in 2013. The man, before becoming a starred chef, took his first steps in the environment by working in some large-scale restaurants, almost all awarded with at least one Michelin star, including Viridiana, the first to offer fusion cuisine in its hometown, Hakkasan, Yauatcha, Locanda Locatelli, and Benares in London.

Always a lover of oriental culture, so much so that he has often headed to Asia (27 times, according to an interview given to Gourmet Identities), Dabiz Muñoz has always tried to stand out on a culinary level, combining his love for Asian cuisine with European tradition and offering original and innovative dishes together with menus that are very different from those offered in other restaurants in the world. “At DiverXo my dishes are the beginning and the end of everything,” says the protagonist of “UniverXO Dabiz” in the aforementioned interview. After opening his first restaurant in Madrid, the chef created two other businesses: “StreetXo” (2012), dedicated to street food and located within the Gourmet Experience of El Corte Inglés in Calle de Serrano (he also opened one in London in 2016, the “StreetXoLondon” in Mayfair, which closed in 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic), and “RavioXo”, which earned a Michelin star in 2023.

Dabiz Muñoz between awards and private life: his wife and daughter

We also remember that Dabiz Muñoz ranked 20th in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 list and 3rd in the 2023 list. Not only that, because he was voted Best Chef in the World in The Best Chef Awards of 2021 and 2022. As for his family, after the divorce from his first wife, Dabiz married the presenter and entrepreneur Cristina Pedroche and in 2023 the couple gave birth to her first daughter, Laia.