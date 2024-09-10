Who is Donald Trump, the former US president running for re-election who will face Harris in the debate

Trump photo credits: Gage Skidmore



Donald Trump (New York, June 14, 1946) is a entrepreneur and former president of the United States of America (the 45th of history), a position for which it was re-nominated for the Republican Party in view of the presidential elections of the November 5, 2024. He is 78 years old and belongs to one of the richest families in new york and is married to Melania Trump (54 years old). He began his career as entrepreneur in his father’s company, active in the real estate sector, and then took control of it. He was thus able to accumulate great wealth, but his entrepreneurial activities were not free from errors and failures. Always aligned on positions conservativesIn the 2016 he ran for office presidency of the United States and was elected. In his four years in the White House, he has embraced ideas close to those of the American far right regarding the pandemic and climate change; in foreign policy he has followed a relative protectionism and isolationism. In 2020 he lost the election, but refused to publicly acknowledge his defeat. On November 5th he will challenge Kamala Harris to return to the White House and during the election campaign he suffered a attack: A sniper shot him in the ear. Trump will challenge Kamala Harris in a TV debate on the American broadcaster ABC News at 9pm (local time) on September 10, 2024. In Italy It will be possible to watch the live broadcast at 3 in the morning of theSeptember 11th on Rai, Canale 5, La7, Nove, SkyTg24, with expert commentary and translation into Italian.

Family and Youth

Donald John Trump was born in New York June 14, 1946. He belongs to a wealthy family of German origin. His grandfather, Frederick Trumpfm was born in Rhineland in 1869 and emigrated to the United States in 1885, changing his surname to Trump. Donald’s father, Fred Trumpwas a wealthy businessman active in the real estate sector. His mother, Mary MacLeod, was Scottish. As a child Donald lived in the family villa in Queensa neighborhood in New York, where he attended school. After graduating high school, he attended college first in the Bronx and then in Pennsylvania, graduating in economics. Unlike many young people of his generation, he did not serve in the military And he didn’t fight in the Vietnam WarThe affair has sparked criticism and suspicion, to which Trump has had to respond even in recent years.

Donald Trump’s Business Career and Net Worth

Trump began his entrepreneurial career as a young man in his father’s real estate firm, Elizabeth Trump & Son. In 1971 he was appointed company presidentwhich he renamed Trump Organization. He immediately made his mark with some operations and in 1983 he inaugurated his most famous building, the Trump Towera 58-story skyscraper located in Manhattan. In the following years, he built or acquired other buildings destined to become famous, such as the Trump Plaza hotel and casino in Atlantic City. Some operations proved unsuccessful and brought the company to the brink of bankruptcy.

Thanks to his activities, Trump is considered a tycoonthat is, an industrial magnate. Trump’s net worth is currently estimated around $6.5 billionthanks to which he ranks among the 500 richest men on the planet.

Public image and television activities

Trump has invested a lot of resources in his image and has turned his name into a brand. He was also a producer and host for 14 seasons of a television program, The Apprenticea reality show that aired on NBC from 2004 to 2017, in which contestants had to showcase their entrepreneurial skills.

Trump’s Private Life and Allegations of Harassment

Trump is married three times and has five children in total. He first married Czech model Ivana Zelníčková in 1977, with whom he had children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Frederich. The couple divorced in 1992, when Trump had already begun a relationship with Marla Maples, whom he married in 1993. With Maples he had a daughter, Tiffany, but they divorced in 1999. His last marriage was in 2005 with his current wife, Melanie Knausswho in 2006 gave the tycoon his fifth child, Barron William (now 18 and who recently made his political debut with his father). Trump has had various extramarital affairs and has been accused of sexual harassment by numerous women.

Trump’s Political Positions Before the Presidency

Trump made his political views explicit in 1987, announcing that he was a supporter of Republican Party. In 1999, however, he decided to support the Reform Partya small party aligned with conservative and extremist positions, but in 2001 he abandoned it. Until 2008 (the years of the presidency of George W. Bush) he supported the Democrats, and then returned to supporting the Republicans.

Trump has always supported right-wing positions, even extreme ones: in 2011, for example, he declared himself against gun control and the health care reform promoted by Obama and stated that the United States should treat the China as an enemy.

The 2016 election victory

In the 2016 Trump ran for president presidency of the United States. He surprisingly won the Republican Party primary elections and was able to challenge the Democratic candidate Hillary Clintonn. It was defeated in the popular vote (that is, he obtained fewer total votes than Clinton), but, by virtue of the system in force in the United States, whereby each state elects a pre-established number of delegates who elect the president, he was the winner.

The presidency of Donald Trump

Internal politics

Trump’s four years in the White House have been characterized by conservative and isolationist choices. In domestic policy, the president has consolidated the barrier between the United States and Mexicoalready existing previously, with the aim of limiting immigration, and, with a highly contested provision, the Muslim Banhas denied entry to U.S. territory to citizens of some Muslim-majority countries. The Muslim Ban was canceled by Biden in January 2021.

During the Covid-19 pandemic Trump refused to apply rigorous measures to slow down the contagion, thus favoring the circulation of the virus, to the point that the United States was the country with the highest number of confirmed cases and victims. Trump also expressed denialist ideas regarding climate change and in 2020 he brought the United States out of the Paris Agreement for the reduction of emissions into the atmosphere (the following year, after Biden’s election, the country rejoined the Agreement). In economics, Trump promoted a deregulation policyreducing state intervention.

Foreign Policy

Trump considers the China the sworn enemy of the United States and, in an anti-Chinese function, has tried to cultivate cordial relations with Putin’s Russia.

With respect to European countries, he has supported positions of relative isolationism, believing that allies must increase their commitment to their defense, and has introduced protectionist measures to favor American companies. In the Middle East, he has disavowed the Iranian nuclear dealsigned by Obama, and has supported Israel tooth and nail. A success is the easing of relations with North Koreasealed by his meeting with Kim Jong-Un in Singapore in 2018.

The 2020 defeat, the trials and the new candidacy

In the 2020 election Trump was defeated by Joe Bidenbut refused to recognize the result, denouncing alleged electoral fraud (never proven, despite numerous investigations into the matter). January 6, 2021 a group of his supporters stormed the Congresswithout however being able to prevent Biden’s inauguration.

In the years that followed, Trump had to deal with some processesincluding one for paying a porn star not to reveal their relationship, and in May 2024 he was convicted on 34 counts. The conviction did not prevent him from running again for the presidential elections, scheduled for November 5. Last July 13, during the electoral campaign, he was the victim of a attack which slightly injured him.