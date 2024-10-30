Who is Eduardo Scarpetta, Jacopo di Lidia Poet 2

Love, risk, adventure, but also a serious threat to one’s freedom. This represents Jacopo Barberis, for Lidia Poet, the protagonist of the beloved Netflix series which returns with the second season, on the platform starting from October 30th.

The bold Jacopo who seems cut from the same cloth as his beloved Lidia is played by Eduardo Scarpetta, but who is the young actor who shares the scene with Matilda De Angelis in the role of an enterprising reporter in Turin during the Savoy era?

Born in 1993, a true Neapolitan, his is a famous surname. In fact, Eduardo Scarpetta is a descendant of that great Italian theater family whose founder was his great-great-grandfather of the same name who had nine children, but only recognized three of them, including the young actor’s great-grandfather. Among the unrecognized children of the old Scarpetta, as we know, there were the three De Filippo brothers: Eduardo, Titina and Peppino, three giants of the Neapolitan and Italian theater and culture of the 20th century. From this lineage of artists descends the interpreter of Jacopo Berberis, who has breathed the theater since the early years of his life, going on stage with a role, together with his father and mother at the age of just 9 years.

His debut on the big screen came in 2018 when Mario Martone chose him for a part in his Capri-Revolution. With the same Neapolitan director, three years later, the first prestigious recognition arrives. The film is Qui rido io, dedicated precisely to the figure of the old Eduardo Scarpetta in which the young Eduardo played his son Vincenzo, winning the David di Donatello for best supporting actor with this performance.

Among the other stages of a career on the rise were the roles in L’Amica Geniale and I Leoni di Sicilia and the one, as the protagonist, in the biopic dedicated to Renato Carosone.

Extremely reserved about his private life, a year ago, on the occasion of the Rome Film Festival, he amazed everyone by parading on the red carpet with his very blonde girlfriend Veronica Ricci.