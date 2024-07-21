Who is Eugenio Franceschini, the Italian in the cast of Emily in Paris 4

Eugenio Franceschini joins the cast of the fourth season of Emily in Paris. The Italian actor, in fact, together with Raoul Bova will appear in the new episodes of the Netflix comedy with Lily Collins set, in part, also in Rome. In the Netflix series that will be released in two parts, the first on August 15 and the second on September 12, Eugenio Franceschini plays Marcello: originally from Rome, direct and self-confident, Marcello values ​​simplicity, he is concrete but never flashy, faithful to the roots of the family business.

But who is this charming Italian actor ready to make his international debut? Let’s find out together.

Who is Eugenio Franceschini: his Venetian origins and his theatre debut

Born in Verona, on September 19, 1991, Eugenio Franceschini is a 33-year-old Italian actor. Eugenio is the son of an artist. His father Gianni, in fact, is a theater actor and has passed on to Eugenio the passion for the stage since he was a child. And it is precisely in his parents’ theater company that Eugenio begins his acting career, playing various roles until he was 18 when he moves to Rome to attend the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia where he studied acting led by Giancarlo Giannini.

Eugenio Franceschini: the debut on the big screen

It was only in 2012 that Eugenio made his debut on the big screen in the film “White as Milk, Red as Blood” by Giacomo Campiotti. Then, in 2014, came the long-awaited leading role in the documentary Fango e gloria – La grande guerra by Leonardo Tiberi on the story of the Italian Unknown Soldier.

From 2013 to 2015 he returned to the theater as the protagonist, with Leo Gullotta, of the show Prima del silenzio directed by Fabio Grossi produced by the Teatro Eliseo in Rome. And in 2019 he also debuted as a model in the spring-summer advertising campaign of the sunglasses brand Persol.

We have also seen Eugenio on the small screen in the cast of much-loved fiction series from I Medici to Màkari, up to Gloria by Fausto Brizzi.

And very soon, the fourth season of Emily in Paris will also debut on Netflix.