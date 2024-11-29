Who is Gabriel Leone, the actor who plays Senna in the Netflix series

The TV series “Senna” arrives on Netflix, starring Gabriel Leone as the Brazilian Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna, the champion who, as many car racing lovers (but not only) will remember, lost his life during the Grand Prix San Marino Award of 1994 on the Imola circuit. For this occasion, we want to retrace a little the life of the actor who lends his face to the pilot, between private life and career, starting with a short biography.

Who is Gabriel Leone, the actor who plays Senna: the biography

Gabriel Leone, born Gabriel Leone Coutinho Miranda Frota, is a Brazilian actor born in Rio de Janeiro on 21 July 1993 (he is 31 years old) and therefore of the zodiac sign of Cancer. Passionate about sports, before embarking on his acting career, he practiced two very different disciplines, namely judo and water polo. However, most people don’t know that the latter sport earned him a championship in Rio and a few medals over the years. His height is 1.78 m and he has an official Instagram profile which currently has 686,000 followers.

Gabriel Leone: career

After sport, comes first television and then cinema. Gabriel Leone’s career, in fact, did not begin on the big screen: the actor made his TV debut in an episode of “A Grande Familia” in 2013 and then took part, always in secondary but recurring roles, in other TV series and telenovelas for the small screen, such as “Malhação 2003” (from 2013 to 2014 for a total of 147 episodes), “Velho Chico” (in 2016 for 142 episodes), and “Os Dias Eram Assim” (87 episodes), among others.

The real success, at least in Brazil, came with the telenovelas “Verdades Secretas” in 2015 (until 2021), but only a few years later, in 2021, Gabriel Leone had his first leading role in the television series “Dom” – ended with the third season last May – which tells the story of Pedro, a boy from Rio de Janeiro who is introduced to cocaine during adolescence and is on the “right” path to becoming the leader of a criminal gang that dominated Rio’s tabloids in the early 2000s.

In 2023 the actor made his film debut in the film “Ferrari”, where he played the young driver Alfonso de Portago and acted alongside Adam Driver (the protagonist). We remind you that the film had its world premiere at the 2023 Venice Film Festival. Now he is the protagonist of the new Netflix TV series “Senna”, centered on the Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna, nicknamed “Magic” and who died due to an accident at the Tamburello curve of the Imola circuit in 1994.

Gabriel Leone: private life

We don’t know much about Gabriel Leone’s private life because the interpreter is very reserved, but we can tell you that he has had two important relationships, both with women linked to the world of entertainment: between 2013 and 2014, in fact, he dated the actress Sabrina Kogut. In February 2016 he began a love story with another actress, Carla Salle: the two got married in May 2024 with an intimate ceremony in Rio de Janeiro after 8 years of engagement. Apparently, at least initially, the two interpreters, who worked together in the TV series “Os Dias Eram Assim” (he played Gustavo Reis, she played Maria), had decided to keep the relationship a secret. The couple has no children.