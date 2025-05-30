Who is Ibrahim Traoré, the African military leader president of Burkina Faso famous on social media

The president of Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traoréin May 2025, became a Idol on social media. Scrolling through the reels of Tiktok, there are hundreds of videos that celebrate the military and who show it while keeping passionate speeches against western imperialismor that stage Celebrities and characters Influential that dedicate songs and messages of esteem, or who show tens of thousands of people manifest in his support in the streets of western cities. In particular, in the last few weeks films have appeared with famous US singers African American who inton different versions of the same song, “God protects Traoré”. All very beautiful, if it were not that those Videos are false, generated with artificial intelligence It is spread by disinformation pages that many observers connect to Russian propaganda.

Yet beyond the fake narration that overwhelmed the social networks, the young Traoré It really enjoys a broad internal consent. Climbed to power with a coup In September 2022, he is a career formation and military geologist. Why do you like it so much? Because he said he wanted free the Burkina Faso from the influence of the former colonial powers (the French one in the first place) to promote the development of the country and improve the living conditions of the population. In doing so, Traoré has strengthened the ties with the other Sahel countries (the area south of the Sahara area) and approached Russia.

Birth and military career of Ibrahim Traoré

Ibrahim Traoré was born in the town of Bondokuy, in Burkina Faso, on March 14, 1988. He attended high schools in Bobo-Dioulasso, the second city of the country, and later enrolled in the University of Ouagadougouthe capital, obtaining the degree in Science and a Master in Geology In 2010. During his studies he participated in the activities of the Association Nationale des étudiants du burkinaa Marxist -inspired student partnership, and matured antimperialist political beliefs. In 2010 yes he enlisted in the army And in the following years he was promoted several times, until he became captain in 2020. As a military, he took part in various operations against Islamist terrorism.

Map of Burkina Faso.



The coup d’état of 2022 and the political-economic conditions of Burkina Faso

In January 2022, Traoré was one of the officers who created the military coupon against President Roch Marc Christian Kaborébringing to power a junta led by the military Paul-Henri Sandoogo Damiba.

In this regard, it should be remembered that the Burkina Faso – French colony until 1960 with the name of Tall vault – is one of the poorest countries in the world and is grappling with internal conflicts and with the interference of foreign powers, First of all France, which in the former colonies makes you feel its economic and sometimes even military presence. Western countries are interested in the subsoil and strategic position of Burkina Faso.

In the 1980s the presidency of Thomas Sankarain power from 1983 to 1987, he raised the hope that the country could redeem yourself from addiction to the West (he owes to him, moreover, the change of name from the high time to Burkina Faso), but the president, who had attracted the hostility of France and the United States, In 1987 he was overturned by a coup d’état And killed.

Thomas Sankara, president of Burkina Faso from 1983 to 1987.



Fed to power Blaise compaorésupported by the West and remained in office until 2014. For some years in the country the Islamist terrorist movements, Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, which control a portion of the territory in the north of the country and cause thousands of deaths every year. According to the military, the coup d’état of January 2022 took place because President Kaboré was not able to effectively fight jihadists.

The presidency of Ibrahim Traoré and social success

On September 30, 2022, a new coup d’état has extent President Damiba from power. The coup, according to the exercised, was provoked again by the need to face the jihadists more decidedly, but, in reality, it originated from the proximity of the president to France and the West.

Instead of Damiba Ibrahim Traoré took over, nominated Transition president at only 34 years old. Taken the power, Traoré said he wanted to administer the power transiently and renounced the salary, showing that, unlike other African Golder leaders, he has no intention of using his position to get rich. Shortly after the ascent to the presidency, he has the French military expelledwho had to close their military base in the country (other African states made the same choice in the following months). In this way, Traoré took a position against the West and, consequently, yes it is Approaching Russiawhich in 2023 opened his embassy in Ouagadougou, which had been closed for thirty years (however, the news that has circulated in recent months is false according to which in Burkina Faso would operate with Russian troops). Traoré also contributed to constituting theAlliance between the Sahel countries With Niger and Mali.

The Sahel belt, in Viola. Credit: Terpsichores via Wikimedia Commons



Traoré has declared several times of Inspire to the ideals of Sankarato whom he wanted to give worthy burial in a mausoleum (After the assassination of 1987, Sankara had been buried in an anonymous tomb). Although governments with authoritarianism and promoting the repression of opponents, the president is appreciated by most of the population, and is especially popular among young people.

In fact, many circulate on social networks False video and documents of Traorégenerally celebratory speeches in which he lashes out against western imperialism or declarations of famous people who express themselves in his favor. Even a letter to the pope has recently appeared, complete with a video response of the pontiff, both false.

Traoré in 2023.



What is certain is that Traoré has actually taken a path for contrast the interference of the West. His choices made the president popular throughout Africabut the effects of his policy will be seen only with the passage of time.