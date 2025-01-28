Who is Liang Wenfeng, the founder of Deepseek and the mind behind the new to the Chinese

Liang Wenfeng, founder of Deepseek. Credit: Chinatlk Media/Sohu.



If you have heard of Deepsekthe new Chinese artificial intelligence that focuses everything (or almost) on efficiency, is because it has created a lot of disarray among the silicon valley techs. And surely you will have wondered where this new to and who is its creator, Liang Wenfenga 40 -year -old Chinese entrepreneur who has so far been relatively unknown, at least in our latitudes. It all started when Wenfeng started buying thousands of units of nvidia chip For an artificial intelligence project that, initially, it seemed like an idea as ambitious as it is bizarre. Managing his trading background in parallel, High-FlyerWenfeng was seen as “A very nerd boy with a horrible hairstyle that spoke of building a 10,000 chip cluster to train their models ».

Four years after then, Wenfeng has launched Deepseek, entering the AI ​​market tense.

Who is Liang Wenfeng, the founder of Deepseek

Born in 1985 to Zhanjiangin the Sudoriental Province of Guangdong, Liang Wenfeng he graduated in 2007 at the Zhejiang Universitya famous Chinese public university, in electronic information engineering, then obtaining in 2010 A master in information and communication engineering and specializing in the field of artificial vision. In the 2008with the help of some of his classmates, he formed a team to accumulate data relating to financial markets.

In the 2015has co-founded the quantum speculative fund High Flyerwhich has obtained numerous awards for its innovative use of investment strategies based on AI. In the 2021in fact, the speculative fund had already integrated artificial intelligence into its operations and made use of automatic learning models to predict market trends and help determine investment choices based exclusively on data analysis.

It was precisely in this period that he began to buy thousands of graphic processing units produced by Nvidia For a parallel project of it: build a startup with which to develop a new AI. Remembering that period, one of its business members declared to Financial Times:

When we met him for the first time, it was a very nerd guy with a horrible haircut that spoke of building a 10,000 chip cluster to train his models. We didn’t take it seriously. (…) He could not articulate his vision if not saying: I want to build this, and it will be a change of game. We thought this was possible only with giants such as Bytedance (the mother society of Tiktok, ed) and Alibaba.

In the May 2023Wenfeng has actually succeeded in his intent and has Founded Deepseek with the aim of making the field of general artificial intelligence progress (the so -called Aging) through research based on AI. The Deepseek team, made up of about ten people and includes some of the best talents from the main Chinese universities.

The future of Deepseek

With Deepseek, Wenfeng has developed high quality artificial intelligence that is aiming straight to conquer the domain that US companies such as Openai, Google and Meta have had so far. And apparently Wenfeng, after creating a lot of disarray in Silicon Valley, is not willing to back away and, speaking of the Future of Deepseeksaid: