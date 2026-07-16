Who is Odysseus and why is he also called Odysseus: the story of the legendary king of Ithaca, the hero of Greek myths

On the left, a clip from Christopher Nolan’s film; on the right, the reworking of the Greek marble sculpture preserved in the Archaeological Museum of Sperlonga.



Ulyssesin Greek Odysseusis the Greek hero protagonist of the Homeric poem Odyssey: endowed with great cunning and tenacity, the king of Ithaca leaves Troy after winning the war narrated inIliadthanks to the horse stratagem he himself devised.

It is not entirely clear where the name Odysseus (Ὀδυσσεύς) comes from: it is possible that it was chosen because it could mean “he who hates” or “he who is hated”in reference to the verb ὀδύσσομαι – odýssomai, but it also has assonance with the Greek term οὖτις-outis what does it mean “Nobody”or the name adopted by Ulysses to deceive the Cyclops Polyphemus.

In the Latin translation the word Ulysses was chosen, which has assonance with the adjective ulceratus “irritated”with the aim of finding a Latin word that gave the same idea as “Odysseus” in Greek. Both names would therefore allude to the fiery soul of the hero.

THE’Odyssey narrates the long sea voyage home, the island of Ithacawhich he achieved after ten years, also thanks to his indomitable, astute and smoking characterwhich will allow him to get by through many vicissitudes: the journey is also told in the director’s adaptation Christopher Nolanreleased in theaters today, July 16, 2026.

The beginning of the story of Odysseus after the Trojan War

Ulysses is the son of Anticleagrandson of the god Hermes, and of Laertesone of the Argonauts who together with Jason recovered the Golden Fleece. He married with Penelope and from their marriage was born Telemachus.

At the outbreak of the Trojan War, Odysseus consulted an oracle, which predicted that if he ever left, he would not return home before twenty years. Then Ulysses tried to pretend to be crazy to avoid both breaking the oath given to the other Greeks and avoiding leaving, but this ploy didn’t work.

At the end of the war, won by the Greeks after ten years, yes embarks to return home to Ithaca, to his wife and son: the return journey will last another ten yearsthus fulfilling the oracle’s prophecy.

The 12 stages of Ulysses’ journey

1. Ulysses faces the Cicones

Ulysses’ fleet arrives in the land of the Ciconi populationwho had sided with Priam, king of the Trojans. Ulysses attacks them to rob them, but spares Maron, priest of Apollo, who gives him some very sweet wine as a sign of gratitude.

2. In the land of the Lotus Eaters

It then arrives in the land of the Lotus Eatersor Lotus eaters, a fruit that makes men forget everything. The Lotus Eaters are hospitable, but sneaky: they offer the Lotus to the group, so that the men forget the way back. So Ulysses ties his companions to the ships and takes them away by force.

3. The adventure with the Cyclops Polyphemus

Ulysses escapes from the cave of Polyphemus, bronze from the archaic period – Source: Wikimedia Commons.



Then Ulysses lands on the island of Polyphemusa terrible Cyclops, one-eyed creature, son of the sea king Poseidon. The Cyclops traps Ulysses and his companions in his cave to devour them. Thanks to the wine that Marone had given them, Ulysses gets Polyphemus drunk and, while they converse, he reveals his name to the Cyclops, telling him that his name is “Nobody”. Polyphemus falls asleep and Ulysses’ men blind him. The next morning, Polyphemus takes his sheep out of the cave one by one to graze, feeling their backs to make sure that only the sheep come out and not the men. Ulysses and his men hide by hanging under the belly of the sheep, and flee. When Polyphemus is asked who blinded him, he will reply: “Nobody”creating a misunderstanding.

4. On the island of Aeolus, the god of the winds

The next stop is onisland of Aeoluswhere Ulysses receives the waterskin containing all the winds from the god himself: the god commands Ulysses never to open it, for any reason. The ship, after a month on the island, leaves for Ithaca: they are almost about to reach it but Ulysses’ men, curious and unable to resist the temptation, open the waterskin. Thus the unfavorable winds are released, and the fleet is pushed out to sea again.

5. The island of Laestrygonians and the destruction of the fleet

The ships thus land on theisland of the Lestrigonimonstrous giants who destroy all the ships of the fleet, except that of Ulysses, who leaves again with the now decimated group.

6. The meeting with the sorceress Circe

Ulysses’ only ship then arrives inCirce islanda seductive sorceress who transforms Odysseus’ companions into pigs. The god Hermes, messenger of the gods and grandfather of Ulysses’ mother, gives him a magical herb that allows Ulysses not to transform: the hero therefore manages to escape Circe’s pitfalls, and convinces her to restore human form to his companions.

7. Odysseus descends into the underworld and meets the soothsayer Tiresias

Ulysses then decides to head towards the kingdom of the dead to question the blind fortune teller Tiresias and have information about his future: Tiresias tells him that Poseidon is furious with him for having blinded Polyphemus, warns him about meeting the Sun god’s oxen, telling him to leave them unharmed because if they touch them they will return to their homeland only after a long time, and predicts that his death will be peaceful and in old age.

8. Ulysses and the sirens

Ulysses meets the sirens – Bardo Mosaic, source: Wikimedia Commons.



After the descent into hell, Ulysses and his ship encounter the mermaidsenchanting creatures, who hypnotize sailors with their singing and then drown them. But Ulysses, thanks to an indication received from Circe, manages to neutralize them by plugging his sailors’ ears with wax. However, he wants to hear the singing, so he has himself tied to the mast of the ship to listen without throwing himself into the sea.

9. Scylla and Charybdis

The ship must then cross what is now the Strait of Messina: Circe has in fact advised him that route to avoid another more dangerous one, even if the hero will have to face two terrible sea ​​monstersScylla who lives on the Calabrian coast and Charybdis on the Sicilian one. Ulysses manages to defeat them both and lands on the island of the Sun, today’s Sicily.

10. The sacred oxen on the Island of the Sun

The sacred oxen graze on the island god of the SunHelios, the very ones Tiresias warned them about. Ulysses’ companions, however, enthusiastic about the victory over Scylla and Charybdis, kill them to feast and celebrate. When they set off again, the gods unleash a storm that sinks the ship, and everyone dies except Ulysses, who was not guilty of that crime.

11. The seven years with the nymph Calypso

Exhausted, Ulysses lands on the island of Ogygiawhere he lives nymph Calypsowho falls madly in love with him and holds him back for seven years: again thanks to the intervention of the god Hermes, Ulysses is freed.

12. On the island of the Phaeacians: the meeting with Nausicaa

Odysseus then lands on the island of the Phaeacians, where he meets the daughter of King Alcinous, the princess Nausicaa. She rescues him after the hero had to face another storm sent by Poseidon, who was angry with him. Nausicaa brings him to her father who, moved by his story and all the vicissitudes he has faced, helps Ulysses get ready to return home. Nausicaa, although never expressing it openly, falls in love with him, but he does not reciprocate. The two separate, and Ulysses returns to Ithaca.

The arrival of Odysseus in Ithaca: the meeting with his wife Penelope

After twenty years from the departure for Troy and after ten years of adventures at sea, Ulysses arrives in Ithaca disguised as a beggar: the wife Penelopein fact, is under the thumb of the Suitorsthe nobles of the island, who believe she is now a widow and want to marry her. Penelope declined all the proposals, saying that she would choose a husband after finishing spinning: every night, however, she undoes the work woven during the day, taking up more and more time.

Upon his arrival, only the elderly dog, ArgonUlysses recognizes. This gives him the advantage of being able to observe how things are going in his home. He joins the suitors, accepts the challenges imposed to take Penelope as his wife, managing to overcome them all. At that point he kills all the other suitors.

Penelope, when he reveals that he is Ulysses, initially does not believe him. He then subjects him to one final test, asking him to move their nuptial bed. But Ulysses replies that it cannot be moved, because it was carved from a still living olive tree: Penelope, thus, recognizes her husband and the two resume their life together.