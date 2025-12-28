Why are toothpastes often white? It’s also a question of marketing

Have you ever wondered why many toothpastes are white? The answer is a mix that depends on their formulation and marketing reasons. Toothpaste is a cosmetic product designed to remove food residues from the teeth and to help clean the oral cavity. These products are composed of various ingredients, each with a specific function. Among these, the abrasives like the calcium carbonate I am very fine and white powders which contribute to the final color of the product. Also other solid components, such as sweeteners such as sodium saccharin and xylitol, come in the form of powders white. As a result, the mixture obtained naturally tends towards white. This color, in addition to being a technical result, also influences the consumer’s perception. Studies on sensorial marketing in fact, they show that white recalls cleanliness, purity and order: for this reason producers often emphasize white by also inserting colorants such as titanium dioxideso as to obtain a more visually convincing product.

Many toothpaste ingredients are white

Toothpastes are products that present themselves as a semi-solid substance formed by a mixture of different ingredients, each with a property very precise. Abrasives, for example, are used to remove food residues from the teeth by lightly scratching the surface without scratching the enamel (the outermost part of the tooth). These are powders with a grain size very precise (particle size should be 20 μm or less), chosen to obtain aEffective but gentle cleaning action. Among the most used we have the calcium carbonate (CaCO 3 ), which looks like very fine, white and odorless powder: it is therefore not surprising that it contributes significantly to the final color of the toothpaste.

We then have other ingredients which are found in the form of white powders, such as sweeteners. Toothpastes are cosmetics intended for the oral cavity, and it is therefore essential that they do not have a bitter taste but, on the contrary, are pleasant and have a sweet and delicate flavour. Use the sucrose (common table sugar) would be counterproductive, given its known link with increased risk of tooth decay. We then opt for sweeteners such as sodium saccharin or it xylitola polyalcohol (molecule with three hydroxyl groups -OHtypical of organic alcohols) which also boasts cariostatic propertiesthat is, it helps to reduce the growth of the bacteria responsible for tooth decay, such as S. Mutans.

These are just a few examples of many other ingredients present in a toothpaste formulation and, as you can see, many of them are white. The solvent that is used, i.e. the liquid that dissolves the ingredients and facilitates mixing, is almost always waterfall. Being transparentwater does not cover the white color of the ingredients, indeed, helps to make this color dominant in the final product.

The effect of the color white on our brain

Let’s also remember an important aspect: a toothpaste is something that needs to be sold. The appearance of packaging (i.e. of the packaging) and of the product itself plays a role crucial role in consumer perception and purchasing behavior. Numerous studies, such as one published in the journal Foods in 2024, they say that the color of a product influences our expectation of taste and effectiveness.

Therefore, it is normal that seeing white toothpaste gives us a sensation of cleanliness, purity and freshness. This can also be linked to a bland placebo effecti.e. a perceived improvement in the effectiveness of the product, not due to a real greater performance, but to ours expectation created by the aesthetics of toothpaste.