Why are wine bottles 750 ml and not 1 litre?

The vast majority of bottles of wine currently on the market have a standard volume of 750mlor 75 clwhich corresponds to approximately 6 glasses. This is a standard format, as reported since 1975 in European Packaging Directive (Directive 75/106), but it was not always like this! The choice of this format in fact has its roots in the past centuries and, even if today there is no certain explanation, there are several hypotheses that could be valid.

There first hypothesis is linked to how glass bottles were produced in the past: these were mainly produced by blowing and, therefore, the lung capacity of the artisans did not allow them to easily create bottles with a larger volume. Obviously over time technology has made giant strides but, as a matter of tradition, it would have been chosen to maintain the 750 ml format.

There second hypothesis has to do with taverns: the bottle from 75 cl would have allowed it to be filled exactly 5 inn glasses (150 ml), thus making the hosts easier in their work.

There third hypothesis instead it has to do with the bottle trade. In the past the English speakers they had standard sizes from 2 gallons and it was noticed that using bottles from 75o ml it was possible to optimize the spaces and enter exactly 12an advantageous number from a commercial point of view. For practical reasons, therefore, this size would have been opted for.

In reality, there are also other hypotheses, such as the one that considers the quantity of wine inserted inside the Bordeaux barrels directed to the United Kingdom, but to date it is worth specifying that we do not know with certainty which (or which) of these causes caused the‘affirmation of 75 cl as format standard.