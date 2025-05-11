Why can’t some people eat beans? What is and how Favism works

May is the month of the beans and in supermarkets it is easy to find signs with writing “ATTENTION: fresh broad beans are exhibited in this place”. Have you ever wondered why? It is a notice for those suffering from favismThat It is not an allergy to the beans But a very widespread genetic syndrome in the human population, present in about 500 million people in the world and with a particularly high incidence in the Mediterranean basin, with symptoms that can include fever, nausea, vomiting and increased respiratory frequency. It is not even a disease, but it is the congenital deficiency of an enzyme, the glucose-6 phosphate-dehydrogenase (G6pd) and in medicine is defined with an almost unpronounceable term: Enzimopenia g6pd. This genetic defect involves phenomena of emolis (i.e. rapid death of red blood cells) and therefore acute anemia events in case of ingestion of broad beans, different drugs or following some infections. For the rest, the lack of the Enzyme G6PD allows a perfectly normal quality of life. In the past, it was mistakenly believed that the simple inhalation of the pollen produced by the bean plants (Vicia Faba) or contact with the pods of the legume could unleash a crisis, But scientific research have shown the opposite. If you are a young thief of fresh beans in the neighbor’s garden, make sure you are not suffering from favism before eating them.

Disclaimer: This article is for popular purposes only. For any medical information it is essential to contact your doctor

The cause of favism and the most frequent symptoms

Favism is caused by a G6pd enzyme production deficit And it is due to the mutation of a gene on the X chromosome. For this reason, he inherited maternal And it manifests itself mainly in males children, who having a chromosomal equipment XY inherit the mutation from the maternal x chromosome. In the female daughters (who have chromosomal XX set) it is usually fit latent or mildbecause at least one of the X chromosomes, the one inherited from the father, is healthy.

The mutation is widespread throughout the world population, but is very common in the Mediterranean basin, in sub Saharan Africa and Asia. In Italy it is frequent in particular in Sardinia and Sicily. The lack of the G6PD enzyme altest the regular metabolic processes that take place in red blood cellsleading to the accumulation of oxidizing agents inside the cell. These in turn modify hemoglobin and cell membrane leading to the death of red blood cells (hemolytic crisis).

In essence, following the ingestion of beans or some drugs or the cause of infections, one is manifested quick and acute loss of red blood cells. The crisis occurs abruptly a few hours after ingestion to even even 1-3 days following. Acute anemia presents itself with pallor of the face, yellowing of the eye sclera, brown urine, tiredness, tachycardia And in some cases abdominal pain.

What to avoid in case of favism

Favism is in any case a pathology that allows a normal life, but the intake of substances with oxidizing power on cells should be avoided. For this reason it is necessary to refrain from the ingestion of beans, only legumes containing high concentrations of Close and convenetwo highly oxidizing molecules. Other legumes such as peas, beans or chickpeas do not present significant concentrations of these substances and do not determine hemolytic crises.

If you suspect that a newborn can be affected by favism, it is necessary that the mother too, During breastfeeding, you don’t eat fava favae, Because it can ingest these two molecules through breast milk, causing hemolytic crises in the newborn. Likewise, a series of drugs also containing molecules with oxidizing action and among these there are several antibiotics, anti -inflammatory and analgesics also of common use. There is no need to list them because it is essential to contact a doctor or a pharmacist for correct information before taking these products. Even some medium -gravic infections can make Favism evident by triggering hemolytic crises, among these the salmonellosisthe pneumonia and viral hepatitis.

What is the Glucose 6- phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) for

The G6PD is a enzyme present in all cells of the human body. Participates in a metabolic process called “Via dei Pentoso phosphates”, essential for the Biosynthesis of fatty acids and some amino acids. In particular, it promotes the biosynthesis of the molecule NADPH (Nicotinammide Adenina Dinucleotide phosphate), a powerful “antioxidant” that prevents cells from undergoing oxidative stress during different metabolic processes.

3D chemical structure of the NADPH



People with favism, therefore lacking in G6pd, they do not produce enough NADPH. This deficiency concerns all cells, but is more marked and creates greater problems in red blood cells: if exposed to the presence of molecules with strong oxidizing power, such as the neighbor and convene contained in the beans, they encounter oxidative stress, causing hemolytic crisis.