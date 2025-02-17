Why did the Egyptians draw people in profile?

Credit: Axp Photography, via Pexels



THE’Egyptian art It has very ancient origins, preceding the IV Millennio BC, and is intertwined over the centuries with the art of nearby cultures, such as the Syro-Palestinian and Phoenician one. Its influence reaches the nineteenth century and beyond, it can be divided into two large periods: prehistoric predinastic art, and dynastic art. Approaching one of the famous representations of the human and divine figures in Egyptian art it will be noted that the images are made of profile and the human figure has a particular set of perspectives: the body is in profile but the bust, the shoulders and the eye they are in front position. Why did they follow this rule? Because the drawings had to make all parts of the body clearly visible and represent Things in theirs “Best profile”that is, how they are in reality And not as the eye perceives them. Same thing to say for i hieroglyphicswho follow the same rules of the drawings, so much so that a single word indicated them both, “SESS“.

Art in ancient Egypt therefore had a fundamental purpose, which went beyond simple decoration: it was a form of Historical, religious and social documentation. The walls of the temples and tombs were covered with images that told the daily life, the sacred rituals and the conquests of the pharaohs, each scene was carefully made to communicate both to future generations and to the divine world. The lack of perspective of Egyptian art was not a limitation, but rather An intentional approach that allowed a clear and symbolic representation of the social and religious order: the figures were arranged without depth, with dimensions and positioning that reflected its importance and status. In addition, for example, men were usually represented with red skin, a symbol of vitality, and during the celebrations the body were painted with red ocher. As explained by Rosa Pujol, president of the Spanish Association of Egyptology, “Egyptian art was highly codified, and each visual element had a specific purpose in transmitting the essential qualities of the subject”.