Why do emails end up in spam and how to avoid it?

If your messages of email are routinely ignored by certain contacts, they are likely to end up in their “Junk Mail” folder. This phenomenon, commonly known as spam (a term that refers to unsolicited messages, calls, or emails, often promotional), can happen for a variety of reasons. Your emails may end up in spam because your contacts may have blocked your address or marked them as such, or email providers may classify your messages as suspicious because of certain behaviors. For example, sending large amounts of emails or using certain words in the subject line or body of the message can trigger spam filters. For prevent your emails from ending up in spamthere are practical measures you can adopt. If instead it is your incoming mail that suffers this problem, with important messages ending up in the spam folder of your Gmail, Outlook, Libero, Virgilio or iCloud accounts, it is possible to resolve it by intervening on some settings of your email account.

How to Prevent Emails from Mistakenly Going to Spam

Emails marked as spam: the causes

Emails can be considered spam for a variety of reasons. Let’s look at the main causes.

Blacklisted domain

If the domain you send emails from has been entered into a blacklist of providers or anti-spam servicesall messages from that address will automatically be considered suspicious. This can happen if the domain has been reported multiple times or associated with spam practices.

Massive sending of messages

THE’sending a large number of emails in a short period of time can make providers think it is a spam campaign. Even if the emails are legitimate, spam filters may block them if there are suspicious spikes in sending.

Use of “prohibited” terms

Someone words or phrases can arouse suspicion in spam filtersTerms such as “free,” “offer,” “hot deal,” and the like, or excessive use of capital letters or exclamation points in the subject line or body of the message, are often associated with unwanted promotional messages.

Incorrect parameter configuration

If you run a newsletter and Email server configuration parameters (for example, DNS, SPF, DKIM) they are not set correctlythe emails sent may not be recognized as legitimate and end up in spam. This happens especially when using unverified or misconfigured mail servers.

Presence of links to unsafe sites

Spam filters analyze the links in emails. If the links point to sites considered dangerous or unsafethe chances of the email being marked as spam increases dramatically.

How to Prevent Emails from Going to Spam

For prevent the emails you send from ending up in spamit is necessary to pay attention to some details that, as always, can make the difference.

First of all, when writing any email, we suggest you to use a clear and concise subject linewhich does not contain promotional terms or excessive punctuation (especially exclamation points). Furthermore, when writing the subject and text of the email, avoid using capital letters. Since standardized mass mailings can trigger spam filters on other people’s addresses, it is better personalize the content of messages that you send, without copying and pasting the text to send to your recipients. It’s a different story if your need is to write the same message to a large number of people, perhaps because you want to create a newsletter. In this specific case, you could use ad hoc software useful for this purpose, as long as you configure them correctly. In addition to this, pay attention to theInserting links: if there are too many of these or they redirect to unsafe sites, they could arouse suspicion in the anti-spam filters and your messages could end up in your recipients’ junk mail.

If despite these “shape” measures you continue to encounter problems, it may be time to make sure your mail server is configured correctly (e.g. through SPF, DKIM, DMARC). If you have no idea how to set them up, you could do a targeted search on Google using the search term how to configure (parameter) (replacing “(parameter)” with “SPF”, “DKIM” or “DMARK” and then following the instructions available online.

How to Unblock Emails in Spam

If you notice that important emails you receive regularly end up in the spam folder and you want to find a way to avoid this, you could try to solve the problem by putting into practice the following tips.