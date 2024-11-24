Why do Hindus and other people still venerate animals? The example of the cow and other cases

In many religious traditions the veneration of animals it not only survives, but is deeply intertwined with how people interpret the world and their place in nature. In particular, theHinduism associates some animals with deities, considering them sacred and worthy of respect. There cowfor example, is a symbol of life, abundance and compassion, and its sacredness is a pillar of Hindu culture.

The tradition of venerating animals for Hindus has its roots in Seeancient texts that date back more than three thousand years. In this context, some animals are seen as spiritual beings and how symbols of powers and virtuesand each embodies a specific force of nature. The cow, for example, with its peaceful nature and ability to offer milk without requiring anything in return, represents the altruism and generosity of the earth itself.

Do Hindus really worship the cow? The symbolism of Kamadhenu

A common misconception is that Hindus literally worship the cow. Actually, in Hinduism, the cow is related to the mythical figure of Kamadhenualso known as the “Cow of Wishes”which symbolizes abundance and unlimited prosperity. Kamadhenu is a deity considered the mother of all cows and, according to Hindu mythology, he is capable of satisfying every earthly human desire. In fact, in Vedic texts, Kamadhenu is not just a mythological cow, but a cosmic archetype. On a symbolic level, she is in fact represented as a being who it contains and reflects the entire spiritual wisdom.

The deity Kamadhenu



Its hornfor example, symbolize Hindu deities, while the four legs represent i Seethe ancient scriptures that are the basis of Hindu spirituality. Its breastsfinally, they symbolize the Purusharthathat is, the four fundamental objectives of life: artha (wealth and material prosperity), kama (desire and satisfaction), dharma (justice and moral duty) e moksha (spiritual liberation). This belief system makes the cow a living symbol of all that is good and valuable in life.

The cult of Kamadhenu represents in a certain sense a I invite you to respect the environment and recognize the earth as a sacred resource. Every aspect of his figure expresses a profound connection between the human being and the universe, encouraging a shared responsibility to protect nature.

Hindu veneration practices towards cows

The veneration of the cow in Hinduism manifests itself in numerous practices and rituals which reflect a deep spiritual and cultural connection between Hindus and this animal. Here are some of the main ones veneration practices:

Abstention from eating beef: Eating cow meat is avoided in many Hindu families, its protection is guaranteed by laws prohibiting slaughter and, for these reasons, beef is traditionally seen as impure. The Gopastami festival: During this festival cows are washed with milk, decorated with flowers and garlands, and their horns painted. Hindus offer them food of all kinds and participate in prayers of praise to thank the cow for its role in agricultural and religious life. Worship rituals: in many homes and temples the cow is the object of a ritual of adoration (puja) in which flowers, fruit and milk are offered, a sign of gratitude for its gifts. Water and milk are also poured on the animal as a gesture of purification. Respect for old and sick cows: old or sick cows are welcomed in specialized shelters, i gaushalawhere they are cared for and protected, living a dignified life until their natural death. Decoration and protection ceremonies: during traditional festivals the cows are adorned with flower necklaces, colored bands around the horns and symbolic designs on the skin, which symbolize the sacredness of the animal. Cow sanctuaries and parks: In many Indian cities there are sanctuaries where cows live freely and without fear of being exploited or mistreated, managed by religious foundations that guarantee their care and protection.

Ritual practices during the Gopastami festival. Credits: Vedabase



The veneration of animals in other cultures

Hinduism is not the only culture that expresses a deep veneration for animals: many other traditions attribute spiritual and symbolic meanings that reflect cultural values ​​and connections to the natural world. In the’ancient Egyptfor example, the cat was associated with the goddess Bastetprotector of the home, fertility and health. Egyptian families also venerated other animals, such as the falconassociated with Horusgod of royalty and heaven, and the scarabsymbol of rebirth and life cycle, connected to god Khepri.

Similarly, in many indigenous cultures, animals are considered sacred beings and guardians of the spirit of the earth. Native American tribes, for example, revere the bisonsymbol of strength, resilience and generosity of nature.

In Japanese culture, the deer he is considered a messenger of the gods, especially in Nara, where these animals live freely and are fed and respected by visitors. In ancient times, the deer was believed sacred and bringer of good luckand today represents a bridge between the natural world and the divine.

Animal sacredness as a way of life

The veneration of animals in traditional cultures carries with it a precious message for the modern world too. Even though nowadays we live in a highly industrialized and secular worldwhere interaction with animals is often relegated to a purely economic or utilitarianthese traditions remind us of the importance of considering animals as guardians of our environment.

The veneration of animals as a cultural and religious practice represents a way of living in harmony with nature, a universal message of respect, compassion and gratitude towards living beings remains an essential value, which could guide the secularized world towards a more aware and sustainable future.