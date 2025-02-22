Why do the beavers and other rodents have orange teeth?

When we think about rodents Theirs immediately come to mind prominent teeth Ready to gnaw branches, bark and dried fruit. However, a less well -known and equally fascinating aspect of these animals is the color of theirs incisive. Unlike most mammals, whose teeth are white or yellowish, the incisors of some rodents are of a characteristic color orange. But why? This feature, common to bead, nutrie And squirrelsis due to the presence of iron in their dental enamel. This mineral makes the enamel harder and more resistant acids Compared to the human one, allowing these animals to gnaw wood and bark without their teeth quickly consume.

Because the teeth of rodents are orange

The term “rodent“It originates from Latin roperwhich means “gnawing”, a clear reference to their characteristic incisivetwo superior and two lower, who they grow relentlessly for life. The teeth of rodents are composed of materials with a complex microstructure and extraordinary physical properties. The enamelthe hardest and most mineralized part of the tooth, is designed to resist chemical and physical processes that take place in the oral cavity. Although the enamel is the most resistant fabric of the human body, in rodents it is even more robust, thanks to the presence of iron. This mineral enriches the enamel, forming one pigmented layer which makes it highly acid resistant and environmental agents, ensuring the teeth an extraordinary durability and aconstant sharpening. These incisors are fundamental for the survival of rodents, allowing them to adapt to the environment in which they live.

North American beaver skull with the characteristic orange teeth.



Dental enamel of rodents and humans: main differences

The nail polish of our teeth, set up for over 90% by weight from hydroxyapatitis (mineral based on soccer And phosphate) is the hardest tissue of the body. However, it has an important feature: it cannot regenerate. Once damaged, it does not reform, since it does not contain living cells. Therefore, protection from mechanical stress And chemical Through good dental hygiene and fluoride treatments it is essential to strengthen the nail polish and increase its resistance to acids produced by bacteria.

The main difference in the composition of the rodents’ enamel compared to the human one is the presence of minerals such as iron And magnesiumin addition to hydroxiapitis, which focus on the external layer of the enamel. The iron, in particular, gives the teeth the characteristic color orange-brownish and improves the acid resistance and tomechanical wear. This pigmented enamel dissolves more slowly than human enamel when exposed to acid substances, offering natural protection against caries. The protagonists of this phenomenon are the Ameloblasticells specialized in the production of dental enamel. In the case of human beings, these cells cease their production activities once the tooth is completely formed, so there is no more enamel formation during the life of the tooth. In rodents, however, the Ameloblasts remain active also in adult life, allowing the continuous production of enamel and providing constantly growing teeth protection. During this process, the iron stored in the cells is released and incorporates into the hydroxiapite during the maturation phase. In the case of the incisors, which develop continuously, the production of enamel occurs in the root area and goes towards the front of the tooth, where the enamel is formed and solidifies by creating a Auto-hall effectwhich does not happen in human teeth. This continuous process allows the teeth to remain always sharp and resistant.

These differences demonstrate how evolution has adapted rodents’ teeth to use intensive And continuouswhile in humans, the protection of the enamel takes place mainly through the diet, oral hygiene and external treatments.

The teeth of a rodent with enamel rich in iron (FE). On the left, a jaw with engraved orange incisors; On the right, an image under a microscope showing the structure of the reinforced enamel with iron. Credit: ACS Nano 2024, 18, 17, 11270–11283



Rodents with orange teeth

Among the best known animals with this feature we find:

Bead (Castor Fiber in Europe and Castor Canadensis In North America): they are among the most famous rodents with orange teeth. They use their powerful and sharp incisors to break down trees and build dams and lairs. Their diet is made up of cortex, branches and aquatic plants, therefore the teeth must be extremely resistant.

(Castor Fiber in Europe and Castor Canadensis In North America): they are among the most famous rodents with orange teeth. They use their powerful and sharp incisors to break down trees and build dams and lairs. Their diet is made up of cortex, branches and aquatic plants, therefore the teeth must be extremely resistant. Nutrie (MyCastor Coypus): large semi-aquatic rodents, have well-developed orange engraved. This adaptation allows them to gnaw aquatic plants, roots and bark with extreme efficiency.

(MyCastor Coypus): large semi-aquatic rodents, have well-developed orange engraved. This adaptation allows them to gnaw aquatic plants, roots and bark with extreme efficiency. Squirrels (Sciurus Vulgaris o Sciurus Carolinensis): they have highly specialized teeth. Thanks to their incredible strength and hardness of the nail polish, they are able to break tough shells of walnuts, seeds and fruits. This feature is essential for their survival, as their diet is strongly based on foods that require significant chewing power.

Orange teeth are not only an aesthetic detail, but an extraordinary evolutionary innovation that allows many rodents to survive, feed and shelter themselves in hostile environments.