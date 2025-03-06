Why does the carnival celebrate late in Milan? The origins of the Ambrosian carnival

The Ambrosian carnival It is an event of a historical and religious nature that is celebrated every year and involves the Archdiocese of Milan and some areas outside the Milanese capital. In these areas the carnival period ends the Saturday following Grasso Tuesday because the Church observes the Ambrosian rite (so called by the name by Sant’Ambrogio, bishop of Milan in the 4th century AD) instead of Roman rite adopted in the rest of the Catholic world. There Lent He does not start ash Wednesday, as in the Roman rite, but the following Sunday. Consequently, the Carnival period, which must end immediately before Lent, ends up on Saturday (this year, therefore, theMarch 8th).

The origins of peculiarity are not clear. Probably, in the past some event, such as a war or an epidemic, prevented respect for the “correct” date. What is sure is that also Milan, like many other locations, has developed specific traditions for its carnival, the best known of which is the mask of Garrison.

The Ambrosian rite

In almost all the Archdiocese of Milan and in some areas of Lombardy, Piedmont and Canton Ticino Swiss, the Catholic Church observes the Ambrosian rite, instead of Roman ritewidespread in all Catholic countries.

Diffusion of the Ambrosian rite. Credits: Dixy52.



The Ambrosian rite stands out from the Roman one for some variations during the celebration of the Mass (for example, the creed is not recited after the homily, but after the offertory), as well as for small differences in the sacred furnishings and the vestments of the celebrants.

The rite dates back to First centuries of Christianitywhen there was still no unique liturgy for the whole Christian world. In the 6th century Pope Gregory established that all the western churches should follow the Roman liturgy, but the Archdiocese of Milan, who enjoyed great prestige, was authorized to use his rite. The authorization was confirmed in subsequent liturgy reforms.

The liturgical calendar and the “delay” in the carnival celebrations

The Ambrosian liturgical calendar It presents some peculiarities: the advent (period preceding Christmas) lasts six Sundays instead of four; there Lent He begins on the Sunday following the Ash Wednesday and not on Wednesday himself, as in the Roman rite.

But why is the carnival in Milan celebrate later? According to legend, the Ambrosian carnival would be celebrated late due to a request for sant’ambrogiotoday patron of the city, who finding himself far from Milan for a pilgrimage asked to wait for his return to start the period of penance. More realistically, scholars believe that peculiarity is due to Historical events (wars or plagues) who prevented compliance with the correct date.

Sant’Ambrogio painted by Claude Vignon (1623).



Also in the archdiocese of Milan the Lenten period ends with Easteras in the rest of the Catholic world. The date of Easter is the same as the Roman rite.

The date of the Ambrosian Carnival

Carnival does not last only one day, but it is a period that has its conclusion in Grasso Tuesdayhighlight of the celebrations (which is sometimes improperly indicated as a carnival day).

Carnival is closely related to Lent: represents the time of the celebrations and the Baldoria before the “return to order”, characterized by penance and fasting. Therefore it must end immediately before the start of the Lent period. In the places that observe the Ambrosian rite, since Lent begins “late”, the carnival period also ends later. In 2024, the last day of the Ambrosian Carnival is Saturday 17 Februaryfollowing four days to Grasso Tuesday (February 13).

Carnival procession in 2009. Credits: Effems.



The traditions and the character of Meneghino

The celebration of the Ambrosian carnival has undergone many changes over the centuries. Today the most important event is the procession mask which crosses the streets of Milan from Porta Venezia to the Duomo.

The most popular character of the carnival is Milanese, a mask of the comedy of art created at the end of the seventeenth century by the comediographer Carlo Maria Maggi. Like many of his “colleagues” (Arlecchino, Pulcinella, etc.), an garrison as a theatrical character has become a carnival mask.

Meneghino in a nineteenth -century print.



Meneghino is generally depicted as a man of the peopleanimated by a sense of justice and charitable spirit. In carnival fashion shows it is accompanied by his wife Cecca. The character has acquired great popularity and is considered a symbol of Milan, to the point that the adjective “Milanese” is sometimes used as a synonym for “Milanese”.