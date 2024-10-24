Why does the Neapolitan croissant bring good luck and is it shaped like a chili pepper? The meaning of the symbol

The croissant (often referred to directly as a Neapolitan croissant) is an object which, according to popular beliefs, is capable of driving away misfortunes and making the evil eye goes away. It’s one of the most popular lucky charms of our country: although it is mainly widespread in Noon and is particularly famous that of Napleshis fame has reached the entire national territory. The origins of the belief are connected, most likely, to croissant shapewhich is similar to that of the male reproductive organ. The object has thus become, since ancient times, a symbol of fertility and prosperity. However, other theories explain the origin of the belief in a different way and, in some cases, associate the shape of the croissant with that of the chilialso given its red color. Let’s delve deeper into the question.

Why the Neapolitan croissant is said to be a lucky charm and its history

The lucky croissant, also known as Neapolitan croissant or cornicellois an apotropaic amulet, that is, an object which, in Italian popular tradition, would have the power to ward off the evil eye and bad luck. It’s from red color and in most cases it is made of plastic or metal, but coral horns are also widespread.

A lucky croissant. Credit: Assafn



The reason why the Neapolitan croissant is considered a lucky charm would be due to its shape, which is vaguely reminiscent of that ofmale genital organ. In agricultural civilizations, prevalent until a few decades ago, having children (especially male ones) usually equated to having wealth, because it meant having more labor in the fields. In the Greco-Roman age the croissant was believed to represent Priapusthat is, the deity known for the disproportionate size of his genital organs.

A’another theory he says that the horn was originally a symbol of power: displaying the horns of killed animals on one’s home meant showing oneself as a good hunter. The theory is based on the fact that in the ancient world it was customary to hang a bull or other animal horn on the door of your home. Yet another hypothesis believes that the horn represents the chili, which is considered a lucky charm because it brings some benefits to the body, such as promoting blood circulation.

Whatever the truth, it is certain that the horn has never lost its symbolic value. In ancient Greece it was associated with the figure of Amalthea goatwhich gave rise to the myth of the horn of plenty, or cornucopia. According to the myth, Amalthea nourished Zeus as a child, when he was abandoned on Mount Ida, in Crete; having become the father of the gods, Zeus cut off a horn from the goat and gave it to one of the daughters of Melisseus, the king of Crete, endowing it with a special power: every time the woman desired it, the horn was immediately filled with a large quantity of riches.

The horn did not lose its value as a lucky charm in the Middle Ages, taking on an appearance similar to its current one. Gradually the habit of making it in red took hold, probably because it is the color of bloodthat is, of life itself.

The cornucopia in a 19th century engraving.



The lucky croissant today

The lucky horn is widespread throughout Italy. From a survey carried out in 2012 among online casino players, it emerged that the 22% used the croissant as an amuletfollowed by superstitious gestures (crossing the fingers, etc.) and other amulets such as the four-leaf clover and the horseshoe. The region where the croissant is most popular is Campaniain which 57% of those interviewed declared that they “relied” on the object. In Lombardy, for comparison, only 26% of those interviewed used it and 48% preferred the four-leaf clover. It is no coincidence that Naples is the city where the croissant is best sold.

The croissant is associated with horns gesturewidespread in Italy and, to a lesser extent, in other Mediterranean European countries, which in turn has apotropaic value.

But does the croissant always “work”? No, for those who believe in it it must have some specific characteristics: first of all, it must be strictly red in colour, for the reasons explained previously. Furthermore, it must be made by hand, because the craftsman who makes it transmits his own positive energy to the object. Finally, it can’t be bought: you need it someone give it away. It goes without saying that they are beliefs without any scientific basis.