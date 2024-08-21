Why does the smartphone prevent us from using the navigator, flashlight and camera in the heat?

Modern smartphones are extremely useful and versatile devices, but in some ways they are also very fragile and delicate. You may have noticed that, at times, The phone blocks access to specific functions such as the flashlight, camera or GPS navigation. These blocks can be frustrating, especially if the applications in question are needed with a certain “urgency”. The reason why it is sometimes not possible to use these and other applications is attributable to security systems designed by smartphone manufacturers to protect the device from damage caused by excessive overheating. In fact, it is the high temperatures reached by the phone that “block” some potentially energy-hungry functions that, when used, would further increase the temperature of the phone.

Why when the phone is overheated we can’t use some functions

Our smartphones are equipped with special sensors that constantly monitor the internal temperature of the device. When these sensors detect overheating, the operating system may limit or block access to certain functions to prevent further damage.

There torchfor example, uses the camera’s LED, which can generate a significant amount of heat. camera itself, especially during prolonged video recording, can lead to significant overheating. Not to mention the GPS navigatorwhich requires intensive use of various sensors (compass, accelerometer, etc.) and data connection (if the map has not been previously downloaded for offline use) and which could cause the phone to display a warning that prevents it from being used until it returns to an optimal temperature.

By blocking access to these functions, the device actually attempts to reduce the thermal load on it and prevents the risk of damaging internal components, especially the battery.

Tips to avoid overheating your smartphone

To minimize the possibility of not being able to use your flashlight, camera and GPS navigator, you must therefore prevent high temperatures. Here is a small vademecum on how to do it.