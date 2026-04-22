Why Giorgia Meloni beats Giuseppina Di Foggia 7.3 million to 0: what a comedy

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Why Giorgia Meloni beats Giuseppina Di Foggia 7.3 million to 0: what a comedy

Why Giorgia Meloni beats Giuseppina Di Foggia 7.3 million to 0: what a comedy

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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