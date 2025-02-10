Why is Ariston theater called that? History of one of the symbols of the Sanremo Festival

The Ariston Theaterinaugurated in 1963 in via Matteotti 212 in Sanremo, it is the place that from 1977 hosts the Sanremo Festivalof which in 2025 the 75th edition of Tuesday 11 to Saturday 15 February. The name derives from its founder, the commander Aristide Vacchino. Aristide, in fact in Greek ἀριστείδης (Aristèides) derives from ἄριστος (àristos“excellent”, “the best”) and εἶδος (èidos“type”), therefore it can be translated into “Best type”.

In 1953, Aristide Vacchino decided to build a family in the land already belonging to his family New Theater for the city of Sanremowhich must be an innovative and avant -garde place, large and surprising: the “best” man who builds the “best” theater.

The history of the Ariston Theater from the construction to today

Today managed by Heirs of Aristide VacchinoAriston belongs to the family from three generations.

It all starts in the early 1900s, when Carlo Vacchino – Aristide’s father – notes The American CinemaTograph in via Matteotti and, a year later, it transforms it into Sanremese, 200 -seater room that distributes the programs of Pathé consortiumFrench society born in 1896 with the advent of cinema.

After the Sanremo, Carlo Vacchino also decides to detect the Prince Amedeothe municipal theater of the city of Sanremo in activity since 1877, and then begins to collaborate with Stefano Pittaluga, an entrepreneur who distributes films and film in Liguria and other regions.

Carlo Vacchino died in 1918 and his son Aristide continues the management of his father’s company: in 1933 he acquired the Central cinema And years later, after the war, the Gardenan outdoor cinema in via Matteotti.

Just here Aristide Vacchino decides to give life to his business vision, that magnificent and impressive theater, the “improve”what will become The Ariston of Sanremo.

The works began in 1953, in 1957 the Ariston outdoors inaugurated, in 1962 the Ariston “Mignon” – which hosts 450 places – and then, finally, in 1963 The Ariston theater opens its doors.

Aristide Vacchino died in 1980, and the direction of the family business passes into the hands of the children Carla And Walter who in June 2024 received the honor of merit of the Italian Republic for “Rewarding merits acquired towards the nation in the field of letters, arts, economics and in the disengagement of public positions carried out for social, philanthropic and humanitarian purposes, as well as for long and reported services in civil and military careers”.

How the Ariston is done, how large it is and which other shows hosts

The Ariston Theater hosts the We will be festival since 1977has a capacity of 1960 seats divided as follows:

Sala Ariston (1909 seats), where the Festival takes place

(390 seats) Cinema Roof Room 1 (250 seats), Roof Sala 2 (135 places), Roof Sala 3 (135 seats), Roof Sala 4 (35 seats) located in the same stable site in Corso Matteotti 107

Roof Room 1 (250 seats), Roof Sala 2 (135 places), Roof Sala 3 (135 seats), Roof Sala 4 (35 seats) located in the same stable site in Corso Matteotti 107 Central cinema (464 seats)

(464 seats) Tabarin room (96 seats), in Corso Matteotti 22, 200 meters from the Ariston Theater.

Here you can see the details of salt, sitting and technical aspects of the audiovisual plants.

The Ariston Theater In addition to the Sanremo Festival that takes place February, it is in business all year round. Another famous initiative hosted in its rooms is the review of the songwriting song Tenco Prizethen there are numerous appointments on the bill. Poetry, ballet, lyrical, conferences of different themes, events in fitness, exhibitions, cabaret shows, television broadcasts, and of course other musical initiatives. And there is more: the Ariston has also been consecrated to be able to host the celebrations of the liturgical week.