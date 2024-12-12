Why is it said that Saint Lucia is the shortest day there is? The real story

Within the Christian calendar, the December 13th is celebrated Saint Luciaprotector of sight due to her symbolism linked to light (“Lucia” derives from Latin lux“light”), which anticipates Christmas. The popular saying, so rooted as to stand above all empirical evidence “Saint Lucia is the shortest day there is” however, is scientifically inaccurate and depends first and foremost on having passed in ancient times from the Julian to the Gregorian calendar: nowadays the day with the least amount of light in the Northern Hemisphere is that of winter solsticewhich falls between December 21st and 23rd depending on the year. However, the link between the feast of Saint Lucia and light is profound and has its roots in history and popular traditions.

The origin of the saying “Saint Lucia is the shortest day there is”

THE’origin of belief is twofold: one part lies in ancient astronomical observations, the other in historical motivations. Before the introduction of Gregorian calendar In the 1582The winter solstice – that is, the day with the fewest hours of light – fell around December 13th. The calendar reform introduced by Pope Gregory XIII he eliminated 10 days from the calendar (from 4 to 15 October 1582) to compensate for the “delay” that had accumulated over the centuries since the introduction of the leap year by Julius Caesar. As a consequence, the calendar “slipped” bringing the solstice to December 21-22, while the feast of Saint Lucia remained fixed on December 13. The popular saying, therefore, has roots in an era in which Saint Lucia’s day actually coincided with the winter solstice. Incidentally, the “slippage” introduced with the Gregorian calendar was also the cause of some historical discrepancies, such as the ambiguity over the date of birth of Isaac Newton.

It must be said, however, that on December 13th in many Italian cities the Sun sets a few minutes earlier compared to what it does on the day of the winter solstice. However, this does not mean that Saint Lucia’s day is shorter: on the solstice, in fact, the Sun rises several minutes later, making the solstice day the one with less light overall.

What is celebrated on the night of Saint Lucia: history and traditions

Christian martyr killed in the 4th century in Syracuse during Diocletian’s persecutions, Lucia is celebrated as a protector of sight and a symbol of hope and light. According to legend, Lucia was plucked out her eyes to offer them as a gift to God: Many iconographic representations depict her with a plate or cup containing her eyes, symbolizing both sacrifice and the ability to “see” beyond material reality. Its name comes from Latin lux (light), and is often associated with the end of darkness and the beginning of renewal.

The feast of Saint Lucia is intertwined with ancient pre-Christian cults. In Syracuse, the saint has affinities with ArtemisGreek goddess of hunting and light, venerated on the island of Ortigia. It is said that Artemis was represented with lit torches, an image that recalls the symbolism of Lucia. Even the cult of the saint’s body is shrouded in mystery: transferred by the Byzantines to Constantinople in 1040 and subsequently stolen by the Venetians in 1204, it is today venerated in the church of San Geremia in Venice. However, there is no certain evidence that the preserved body is really that of the martyr.

The legend of Saint Lucia who brings gifts to children on the night of December 13th

Saint Lucia is not only a day linked to astronomical phenomena, but it is also an anniversary rich in popular traditions and particularly loved by children. In Italy, particularly in the North and South, the festival takes on connotations deeply rooted in the local culture. TO Verona and BresciaSaint Lucia is a figure loved by children, who await her arrival with trepidation, similar to Santa Claus. On the evening of December 12th, the children leave biscuits, mandarins and hay for the saint’s donkey, and on the morning of the 13th they find gifts and sweets. In Sicilythe festival takes on a more religious value, linked to the cult of the saint originally from Syracuse. It is tradition to prepare “cuccìa”, a dish based on cooked wheat, in memory of the miracle attributed to Lucia during a famine. In the Nordic countriesSanta Lucia is a celebration of light: young girls dressed in white, with a crown of candles on their heads, parade in churches and squares to symbolically illuminate the winter darkness.