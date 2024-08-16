Why is metal colder to the touch than other materials? The thermal chamber experiment

If we touch an object of metalwe will hear it more Freddo compared to objects made of other materials, such as cardboard or wood. This happens even though the two objects are at the same same temperature. How is this possible? Why do we perceive two different temperatures? It’s all in the difference in conductivity thermal of the materials in question: metal conducts heat better than cardboard or wood. In this video article, therefore, we did an experiment using the room thermal to demonstrate this phenomenon.

There difference in the perception of temperature between the metal (steel) and the cardboard is closely linked to the thermal conductivity of materials: a property that indicates the ability of a material to drive heat. The metal has a very high thermal conductivity, which means that it is very efficient in conducting heat. When we touch a metal object, the heat of our hand transferred to the metal, is distributed over the entire object very quickly, without remaining in the point of contact.

Cardboard, on the other hand, has a higher thermal conductivity low compared to metal. In fact, when we touch it, the heat of our hand remains concentrated In the point of contact. This makes the cartoon seem more realistic to us. heat compared to metal, even if both objects are at the same temperature.

This difference can be noticed thanks to the use of a room thermal. In short this room allows you to “see” the heat, or rather perceives the infrared rays. It is very clear that if we touch a metal object, the heat does not remain at the point of contact. While touching a cardboard object, the “imprint” of the heat remains at the point of contact.