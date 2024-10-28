Why is the word “Roger” used in aeronautics and radio communications to mean “received”?

In the field of aeronautics and radio communications, the word “Roger” is one of the most common terms. It is used to confirm that a message has been clearly received (instead of the word “received“). But why this word? How did it spread and why is it still used today?

Origins and evolution

The use of the word “Roger” in communications dates back to 20s of the 20th century, when the international phonetic alphabet system began to gain a foothold in the military communications. In the first half of the last century, radio was an innovative tool but extremely vulnerable to interference and background noise, making clear and standardized communication between operators around the world essential.

In the 1927, the International Radiotelegraph Convention introduced a series of standard codes to facilitate communication, and the letter “R” was used to indicate “Received“. This meant that those who received a message confirmed it with “R”, short for “received” in English. The phonetic alphabet of the time used “Roger” to represent the letter “R”.

In the following years, when in 1957 the ACP-125 (Allied Communications Publication 125: Communications Instructions, Radiotelephone Proceduresmanual BORN of telecommunications) has been almost completely replaced byICAOa conventional idiom used by airlines, “Roger” continued to be used, although the word representing the letter “R” changed to “Romeo”. However, “Roger” had already achieved such widespread popularity and familiarity that it continued to be used to confirm receipt of messages.

“Roger”, in fact, is one simple, clear and recognizable wordessential qualities for radio communications. In situations where background noise, distance or interference can distort messages, using clear, short terms like this helps minimize misunderstandings. Furthermore, the word is easily distinguishable phonetically, even in conditions of poor audio quality. Although advanced technologies exist today, radio communications remain a mainstay in military, civil and aeronautical operations. The speed and efficiency of such communications mean that terms like “Roger” remain in use, especially when a quick and unambiguous response is needed. Pilots, air traffic controllers and radio operators regularly use it to confirm that a message has been correctly understood. In particular, the word is used in critical flight situations, such as during take-off and landing phases, where clarity of communication is essential to ensure safety.

As new communication codes and protocols were introduced, some habits evolved, but the use of “Roger” has stood the test of time, becoming almost a symbol of radio communications.