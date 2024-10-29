Disney+, the most anticipated series of October 2024

Culture

Why it makes no sense to rage against “Avetrana – This is not Hollywood”

Why it makes no sense to rage against “Avetrana – This is not Hollywood”

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Why it makes no sense to rage against “Avetrana – This is not Hollywood”
Is it true that changing passwords often increases computer security? No, according to experts
Who is the lighthouse keeper and what does he do: this is why this job is disappearing