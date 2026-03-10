Why Mattarella convened the Supreme Defense Council: what it is, who participates and what it is for

A meeting of the Supreme Defense Council. Starting from the left, clockwise: Sergio Mattarella, Francesco Saverio Garofani, Guido Crosetto, General Luciano Portolano, Adolfo Urso, Antonio Tajani, Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Piantedosi, Alfredo Mantovano, Giancarlo Giorgetti, Ugo Zampetti. Credit: Supreme Defense Council



The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella he called the Supreme Defense Council for Friday March 13 to 10:00 am, with the aim of discussing the war in Iran and the Middle East and the effects on international security. But what does this state body do and why has it only been assembled now, more than a week after the start of the conflict between the USA, Israel and Iran?

The Council, established in 1950, meets at least twice a year and is responsible for examining key national security decisions and it works like means of connection between the Head of State, Government and military leaders for the organization and coordination of activities relating to the defense of Italy.

The President of the Republic – who, as such, is also Chief of the Armed Forces – called one extraordinary call of the Supreme Defense Council, which normally meets at least twice a year. Be careful, though: this does not imply any risk of Italy’s involvement in the conflict in the Middle East. And, although a second Iranian missile was intercepted in Turkish airspace, not even NATO could force our country to go to war.

Mattarella will then bring the body together to discuss in depth, together with the members of the government, the current geopolitical situation, the effects of the crisis in the Middle East and the possible use of US military bases in Italy.

Functions of the Supreme Defense Council: when it was established and its members

The Supreme Defense Council is a body of constitutional importance, formally established with law no. 624 of 28 July 1950 (a rule now merged into the Military Order Code).

His task And fundamental: it deals in fact with examining the problems general, both of a political and technical nature, which concern the safety and the defense national.

More generally, the Supreme Defense Council functions as the main one instrument through which the Head of State (who is also the Chief of the Armed Forces) acquires knowledge of government guidelines in the matter of security and defense, in order to adequately carry out the complex role of balance and guarantee that the Constitution attributes to it.

Not surprisingly, this organ is composed from:

The President of the Republic which leads and presides over the Supreme Defense Council.

which leads and presides over the Supreme Defense Council. The President of the Council of Ministers who carries out the functions of Vice President.

who carries out the functions of Vice President. The Minister of Foreign Affairs .

. The Minister of the Interior .

. The Minister of Economy and Finance.

and Finance. The Minister of Defense .

. The Chief of staff of Defence.

Generally, the meetings are also attended by Undersecretary of State for the Presidency of the Council hey Secretaries of the Quirinale. Among other things, depending on the gravity of the situation, the Head of State may also request the participation of other ministers, the Chiefs of Staff of the various Armed Forces, the General Commander of the Carabinieri, the President of the Council of State, or experts with particular expertise in the scientific, industrial or economic fields.

What does the convening of the Council mean and what happens now

In short, the Supreme Defense Council was created as connecting organ between President of the Republic, the Council of ministers and the leaders of the Defensewith the aim of evaluating what actions to take regarding national security and defense in the event of international crises, such as the current one.

It is no coincidence that the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella urgently convened the Supreme Defense Council to discuss «War in Iran and the Middle East. Analysis of the international situation and the effects of the ongoing crisis». As mentioned, however, this decision does not mean in any way that Italy is evaluating a possible involvement in the conflict in the Middle East: simply, the summons represents the State’s formal response to coordinate the political, military and economic vision faced with a scenario of global instability, which obviously requires a common assessment of all the highest national defense authorities.

Among other things, it’s not the first time that the President organizes emergency meetings of this body: during his mandates, in fact, Sergio Mattarella has convened the Supreme Defense Council approximately twenty times, of which 3 last year alone: the first time in March, to discuss space threats and European defense, the second in May, for a discussion on European rearmament and Italy’s participation in NATO initiatives, and the last in November, to discuss economic and military support for Kiev.