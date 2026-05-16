Why phones become slow when memory is almost full: depends on wear-leveling processes

The internal memory of a smartphone does not function as a simple archive where files can be stored and retrieved: it is a much more complex system, governed by algorithms and management mechanisms that need free space to operate efficiently. When that margin is drastically reduced, the entire device suffers. Here, as you may have already experienced first-hand when your memory is almost full, a phone with little available space becomes slower. Let’s try to understand in a little more detail why this happens and, above all, what to do to prevent the problem.

Full memories in smartphones and the causes of the slowdown: how they work

Modern smartphones mount flash memoriesin variations eMMC (acronym for embedded MultiMediaCardcheaper and common in entry-level devices) e UFS (Universal Flash Storagefaster and widespread in mid-range and high-end phones). Both share a fundamental characteristic: they cannot directly overwrite data already present. To be able to write in an occupied area, the controlleri.e. the hardware component that manages reading and writing operations, must first erase an entire block, i.e. a memory unit made up of multiple pages. Pages are the minimum reading and writing units, but deletion necessarily operates on the entire block: this asymmetry makes the management of flash memory much more complex than that of arbitrarily rewritable memory. When free space is scarce, the controller loses the margin it needs to do its job, operations queue up and each new write becomes slower. It is the most direct and immediate effect of memory filling, but it is not the only one.

There are two fundamental algorithms governing the flash. The first is the wear-leveling (literally “wear leveling”), which distributes writes evenly across the entire memory to prevent the same cells from being repeatedly stressed and wearing out before others.

The second is the garbage collectionwhich takes care of recovering the blocks occupied by data that are no longer valid: it consolidates the information that is still useful in dedicated blocks and frees up space for future operations.

Both of these processes need free blocks to temporarily lean on. With memory almost saturated, this operating margin is reduced or disappears completely. For this reason, latencies (the waiting times between a request and its execution) increase, and even the simplest operations, such as saving a photo or starting an app update, take much longer than normal.

Then there is the phenomenon of filesystem fragmentation: With little space available, files cannot be allocated into contiguous areas and are distributed in scattered fragments. In flash memories this has less impact than in traditional magnetic disks, where a physical head must physically move from one area to another, because random access to the NAND (the type of chip used in flash memories) has latencies comparable to those of sequential access. But the effect is still real: the algorithms operate less efficiently, and the system is forced to multiply input/output operations even for trivial tasks. It must be said that the impact of fragmentation on modern flash memories is much more limited than on traditional magnetic disks and rarely represents the main cause of slowdowns, but in extremely limited space conditions it can still contribute to increasing the number of operations necessary to manage data.

A third dynamic, less intuitive but equally relevant, concerns the RAMthe temporary memory used to keep apps running. When RAM is under pressure, mobile operating systems adopt specific strategies: Android mainly resorts to zRAMa portion of RAM used as a compressed area in which to temporarily park less active data without involving storage; iOSthe iPhone operating system, handles pressure through compression and, if necessary, closes background processes in order of priority. In both cases, an almost full internal memory does not directly block these mechanisms, but weakens them: apps and system services that fail to write log files or cache do not stop, but continue to try again in a loop, overloading both the processor and the I/O subsystem. The tangible result is compromised fluidity: apps close abruptly, restart from scratch and loading times become longer.

How to avoid smartphone slowdowns due to little free space

To avoid all this, the most effective precaution is to maintain a free space reserve equal to at least 10-20% of the total capacity: On a 128 GB device, this means keeping approximately 13 to 26 GB of unoccupied storage available. It’s also worth it clean app cache periodically through the tools integrated into the system (but without exaggerating, since clearing the cache temporarily slows down the restart of the apps themselves) and uninstall unused applications. Also reboot your device regularly it is a practice to be adopted from time to time, as it allows the operating system to complete internal maintenance operations, free up resources and “catch its breath”.