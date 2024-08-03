Why the Paris Olympics are the worst ever





The Paris Olympics are the worst ever. Of course, the competition is not over yet and the France of the new modern Sun King, President Emmanuel Macron, can still reserve many surprises for us. No, it is not the usual anti-French prejudice of an Italian who did not like the opening ceremony.

Why not tell the truth about the opening ceremony?

Maybe some people like to see Marie Antoinette’s severed head and others don’t. Maybe the French, both enlightened and secular, like to mock the Catholic Church and then make people believe that it was just a Dionysian parody. If this was really the artistic director’s initial intent, why not immediately put an end to the controversy over the similarity of that LGBT+xyz skit to the Last Supper instead of waiting 48 hours to explain that it was actually inspired by a painting by a semi-unknown artist? That “revelation” is the classic patch to plug the holes and those who want to make people believe otherwise, evidently, think that thousands of prelates, journalists and politicians (Italian and otherwise) who commented are all fools who commented on fake news? Let’s not joke. The halo that stood out behind the head of the drag queen sitting in the center of the table speaks volumes.

Angela Carini KO for Political Correctness: The Shameful Khelif Case

So far we are in the realm of artistic interpretations, then there are the unspeakable truths. If you make fun of a Chinese person for having almond-shaped eyes you are accused of racism (it happened to Jerry Scotti), if you are against granting students unscheduled vacation days for the end of Ramadan, all hell breaks loose. If you make fun of gays you are immediately accused of homophobia or if you make jokes about obese people you are faced with a case of body shaming. If, however, you make fun of the Catholic Church and everything is fine. That is the beauty of woke culture whereby you can no longer say anything about anyone, but Catholics can be massacred because Catholic morality, the crusades, pedophile priests, the 8 per thousand and much more have been breaking for centuries.

Why only make fun of Catholics?

Here, then, it is ethically right to be disrespectful towards Christians, since they are not as touchy as Muslims and you do not run the risk of suffering another attack like the one for the cartoon by Chiarlie Hebdo (and not only). These, for some, may be empty words written by a “racist and transphobic hyper-bigoted Catholic”, while the writer has many other elements to support that these are the worst Olympics ever. There are the images of thousands of athletes who, the day before the competition they have been waiting for for four years, were forced to remain in the rain for three hours to witness not the celebration of sport, but of a tacky and presumptuous France. So presumptuous as to leave the heads of state of foreign countries in the rain, while Macron, as a good modern “Sun King”, was well protected. A figure unworthy of a country that defines itself as civilized and Western. But not only that. There are testimonies from athletes like Thomas Ceccon who, speaking to Raisport, complained about the poor food and lack of air conditioning in the Olympic village. And then there was Macron’s claim to show off “Grandeur” by trying to make the Seine suitable for swimming. Result? After having postponed the Triathlon race for days because the river was still polluted, the OK finally arrived and the athletes were able to compete in the company of the rats and then experience the wonderful sensation of spending the afternoon vomiting.

Scandalous refereeing and the unequal challenge in women’s boxing

Finally, there is the responsibility of the IOC, which, with a series of scandalous refereeing decisions, penalized Italian athletes in the world of fencing, judo and boxing. In women’s boxing, an unequal challenge took place between the Algerian athlete and the Italian athlete. It matters little whether Angela Carini’s opponent is heterosexual, homosexual, trans or intersex. The irrefutable truth is that she started off with a considerable advantage. And, in this context, the Italian left, totally drunk on xenophilia and woke culture, placed itself on the wrong side of history by abandoning the Italian boxer to defend the Algerian’s right to beat her to death. I wouldn’t be surprised if, one day, in the name of a false equality, the Para-Olympics were abolished and able-bodied athletes could compete against disabled athletes. Truly, I dare not imagine what the reactions of our transalpine cousins ​​(and not only) would have been if all this had happened in “Melonian” Italy.