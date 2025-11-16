Why was 21 elephants crossed the Brooklyn Bridge in 1884?

Image generated with AI.



The May 17, 1884 The Brooklyn Bridge was crossed by a procession of 21 elephants, 10 dromedaries And 7 camels to test its resistance. Of course, reading the news like this might seem like a slightly eccentric method for verifying the robustness of the structure, but everything was designed specifically to reassure the population. But… in what sense?

The tragic inauguration of the Brooklyn Bridge

The Brooklyn Bridge opened to traffic May 24, 1883 and was viewed by most people at the time with both excitement and fear: it was the first structure capable of crossing the East River, connecting theManhattan Island and the Brooklyn neighborhood, but would she be able to handle it? After all, those were different times, and not everyone was used to such impressive works.

The May 30th the official inauguration was organized and many curious people flocked: it was finally possible to cross the bridge on foot! However, things did not go as hoped: a lady fell down the stairs, overwhelming others and, in a chain, triggering panic. What was supposed to be a happy day turned into a tragedy: 12 people lost their lives, 7 were seriously injured And 28 in a manner mild. Needless to say, the bridge was soon demonized and its reputation plummeted within days of its opening.

It was precisely at this point that the organizers thought about how to resolve the situation, and soon they decided to hire the showman and circus performer PT Barnum.

The history and parade of elephants

PT Barnum was a fairly well-known name in the entertainment world at the time: he had started his own traveling circus – the Barnum & Bailey Circus – and had originally volunteered to provide entertainment at the bridge’s opening ceremony. The organizers, however, declined… at least at first. After the disaster, the victims and the scandal that followed, they thought that ultimately calling an entertainer of his caliber to relaunch the name of the bridge could be a good idea.

They then arranged for the May 17, 1884 a new gear with 21 elephants, 10 dromedaries and 7 camels, with the head Jumbo, a 6 ton pachyderm. The objective was clear: to demonstrate unequivocally the solidity of the bridge and its safety. Many people came to the event and the New York Times itself wrote that it seemed that “Noah’s ark had washed up on Long Island“.

Needless to say, the parade idea worked and, from that moment on, the Brooklyn Bridge became indisputably one of the main symbols of the city.