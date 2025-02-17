Why was Jannik Sinner disqualified by Wada for three months? The clostebol case

Credit: Hamelation



Jannik Sinnerthe Italian tennis player in the world will have to serve one three -month disqualification after having resulted positive to Clostebol In an anti -doping test carried out in March 2024. The decision comes from Wada (World Anti-Doping Agency“World Anti -Doping Agency”) which provides for from February 9 the ban for the Italian tennis player – in Doha at the time of the plea bargain – to participate in official tournaments or training in any circle affiliated to Federtennis. Sinner will then be able to return to officially playing in time for the Roland Garros in Maggio and Wimbledon in June-July.

The clostebol is one anabolic steroidconsidered after after doping and therefore forbidden in sports competitions from World Anti-Doping Codethe “sports law“On doping, since it stimulates the formation of complex molecules and can encourage muscle growth. Sinner accepted the agreement proposed by Wada, which provides for a period of inadmissibility from competitionsdespite his performances have not been improved by this substance. So why was it condemned if it is innocent? Or, why is the disqualification so slight if it is guilty of doping?

The clostebol is also known for his healing properties And it is present in a common counter drug used to treat small skin wounds. And it is precisely this feature that brought Jannik Sinner to the center of the story. The tennis player explained to not having voluntarily assumed the prohibited substance, but to have come into contact with accidentally through one spray common use. According to his reconstruction, his physiotherapist had applied the spray on a wound on the finger before proceeding with the massage. In this way, the clostebol was transferred to the Sinner and absorbed skin, bringing to positive result of the anti -doping test. The version of the tennis player just described was accepted by Wada, the international organization that manages anti -doping in the various sports and which establishes when it is allowed to use or not a specific substance if it is for medical purposes.

Wada press release (link in the sources) where Sinner is declared not guilty of cheating, but of the negligence of his staff.



It is not unusual that a Common use drug contains a substance considered after doping. However, these substances are prohibited only if taken in large quantities or with specific methods which can influence physical performance. Athletes are perfectly aware of it and must comply with rigid rules established by Wada. A well -known example is the cortisone: present in many over -the -counter drugs and used as a powerful anti -inflammatory, it must be taken by sportsmen only following the indications of the International Agency, because it can become one doping substance if used in certain ways.

So why was Sinner still disqualified for three months? Wada recognized that the Italian tennis player did not try to cheat, that he did not improve his performance thanks to the clostebol and that the intake took place in an involuntary way. However, according to the Sports rulesan athlete is always responsible for negligence of one’s staff. In this case, the error of the physiotherapist led to the accidental assumption of the substance, and, albeit without willful misconduct, Sinner still has Passed the anti -doping rules. To avoid creating precedents, a penalty was necessary, but its involuntarity led to one lighter penalty.