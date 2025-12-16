Why we give Christmas gifts and how long has the tradition existed: history and meaning

The gifts under the Christmas tree are that cliche that we have known since we were children and that every year, during the holidays, comes back to make us feel special. The reason why at Christmas we exchange gifts of various kinds has its roots in Christian religious tradition – he actually remembers the birth of Jesus and the gifts of the Three Wise Men – but in reality it is something profoundly simple and human: communicating with those around us how important it is to us. Over time this gesture has transformed, moving from pagan rites to the stories of the saints, from family customs to commercial fashions, up to Santa Clausa figure that speaks as much about us as about our roots.

Where does this tradition really come from?

The idea of ​​exchanging gifts in the middle of winter is much older than Christian Christmas. Ancient populations celebrated the winter solstice like a moment of change: the light returning, life starting again.

Already in the Homeric Greece the gift is never a simple gesture of courtesy: it’s a languagea way of saying “I see you, I recognize you, I welcome you”. Through the gift, alliances are built, the guest is honored and the hero’s fame is strengthened.

THE Romansduring the Saturnalia (December 17-23) celebrated by exchanging famous ones “gifts”: lucky branches, small symbolic objects and lights. It was a special celebration, almost subversivebecause the differences between social classes were ironed out: masters and servants celebrated together and the exchange of gifts was a mutual wish for the new year.

With Christianity, this habit became intertwined to the story of the Magi who brought gold, incense and myrrh to the newborn Jesus: gifts that respectively recognize his royaltyhis divine nature and his humanity. For centuries, especially in the Christian West, gifts were in fact delivered toEpiphanyJanuary 6, the day of the Magi.

Only later did the tradition begin to move on December 25ththanks to a figure who left an enormous mark on the popular Christian imagination: Saint Nicholas of Myrabishop who lived in the 4th century, known for his works of generosity. According to legend, the Saint he left gold coins in the socks of the poor. This tale inspired the creation of various characters who bring gifts to children, such as the Saint Lucia local or Belgian Sinterklaas.

Over time these figures have merged with the Northern European traditions and with them American reinterpretations until giving life to what we call today Santa Claus. In the nineteenth centuryespecially in Victorian England, Christmas takes the form we know: domestic celebration, centered on the family and in particular on children.

With the arrival of department stores and advertising between the 19th and 20th centuriesthe gift ritual is increasingly intertwined with the commercial dimension: Christmas enters the marketing erawhile continuing to present itself as the moment of “free” giving.

What does it mean to exchange Christmas presents today

Today the exchange of gifts exists on two tracks: on the one hand still recalls the Christian tradition and the symbolism of the gift of the Magi; on the other it has become a secular and everyday way to express affection, attention, belonging. For many, a gift is a personalized thought, rather than an object: It’s worth what it says, not how much it costs.

On the other hand the commercial side it’s difficult to ignore: weeks of shopping, continuous advertising, last minute rushes can make you lose sight of the meaning of the gesture. Maybe that’s why they’ve been coming back in recent years more conscious practices: handmade gifts, experiences to live, sustainable or solidarity choices. A way to bring the symbolic value back to the center, rather than the price.

AND When do presents open? It depends on family traditions. In many Italian homes it is expected midnight on Christmas Eve: we finish dinner, turn off the light a little and begin the journey. Others prefer on the morning of the 25thespecially with children, because there is something magical about waking up and finding packages under the tree. In some families the tradition of the Epiphany still resistswith some gifts dedicated to Hagwho continues to bring sweets and small gifts in memory of the Magi.