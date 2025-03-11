Immagine

Why were the PlayStation 1 CDs on the back? The real reason

Any video game enthusiast will remember that i discs games Playstation 1 they had a unique feature: theirs back it was in color black. This choice was not accidental: the colorful side provided these cd a touch unique And distinctive And Sony declared this too was to a system anti-piracy.

Before PS1 In fact, most video games were available only in the form of cartridge: In this case, given the complexity in illegally duplicating this support, the phenomenon of piracy was substantially absent. In those years, however, the potential of the CD were under everyone’s eyes and therefore Sony also decided to use this support for her new console. The problem is that this, unlike cartridges, was much more accessible and simple from burnand therefore in no time a dense network of counterfeit products began to develop.

As declared by Sony in a promotional video of the time, to prevent this from happening also at its records, he decided to modify the protective plastic film in the lower part of the disc, adding black ink (although in reality it is not black but very intense purple/dark blue). This would have made the object aesthetically more cool And, theoretically, more difficult to duplicate.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akulokcphle

In reality it seems that this color modification has not influenced in particular the illegal practices, since in no time the IT pirates found the way of replicate These discs without too many problems – also changing the consoles to guarantee correct reading. Of course, at first moments the fake games were printed on any cd, so they were not colored black … but soon things changed. Over the years, in fact, they also began to be put on the market Virgin records already black and blue in colorso as to make the identification of fakes even more complex.

